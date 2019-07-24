For the past 10 years, students at Waunakee High School have helped underprivileged families throughout the community. They have done so through a group called Pay It Forward.
Social studies teacher Corina Rogers founded the club in 2007, and serves as its advisor.
She said the initial concept was to have students raise money that they could later loan, free-of-interest, to people whose lives might benefit from economic assistance.
“The beginning idea for it was that we would fundraise and then do microloans through an organization called KIVA,” Rogers said. “That was the idea to begin with: to help people for a very little amount, and yet drastically change their lives.”
The advisor said the objective was to lend to individuals who have no other means of assistance, whom even a small amount of money can help, and that the loans have ranged from $25 to $100.
For those in developing countries, she said, that amount of money might be hard to come by.
“Most businesses or people in the United States would get a credit card or a loan if they need it,” Rogers said. “But people in these countries can’t get credit, and they can’t get a loan. And even if they could, they wouldn’t be able to pay it back.”
Because the goal is to get reimbursed, Rogers said the ideal borrowers are entrepreneurs.
“We try to make it something where it’s going to help them in a business way,” Rogers said. “Then we know they’re going to pay it back.”
However, the club has also helped those in need of necessities with no return on investment.
“A well is not necessarily going to make a family money,” Rogers said. “But they need fresh, clean water for their family and their animals. So we know it might take them longer to pay back that loan. But it’s still going to help them, their family, and the community.”
After months of helping people overseas, Rogers said she wanted to help the local community.
According to her, the perfect opportunity presented itself in the form of a television show she had been watching about an individual who had transformed a vacant lot into a community garden.
“I just thought that was the most incredible idea,” Rogers said, “and thought, We need to do this. And so it began, with a lot of support from teachers and students in their classes. Community businesses donated and helped us get the garden started. And community members helped.”
The result was the Garden of Dreams, located next to the Waunakee High School.
Since it was built, students in the Pay It Forward Group have helped maintain the garden by planting fruits and vegetables in the spring and then harvesting them in the summer and fall.
The produce has been donated to a volunteer group called Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
“They have clients at WNC,” garden chair Peyton Meyer said, “people that they regularly serve. So the WNC clients from the community will come in, and then that’s when they’re able to find the produce that they want and take it home for their meals.”
The Waunakee High School senior said helping in that effort has given him a sense of fulfillment that he has found few other places. He attributed it to the work Pay It Forward has allowed him to do for others.
“Being involved in the club has definitely promoted a sense of community,” Meyer said, “which is probably one of the most important character traits. You get to work with people who are very different from yourself…. And it’s definitely had a positive impact on my high-school career.”
He encouraged fellow youth to seek volunteer opportunities within their own community.
“It is a really interesting and rewarding experience,” Meyer said. “And volunteering with other community members is really fulfilling.”
Meyer said anyone interested in helping out with the garden can come on Wednesdays, at 9 a.m.
