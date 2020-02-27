The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation recently announced its 2020 fellowship and scholarship recipients. Among the list of names were two individuals from Waunakee High School.
Social worker Christy Sheppleman has received a fellowship in the amount of $6,000.
Having served in her role with the Waunakee Community School District for the past seven years, Sheppleman was recognized for her dedication to helping families throughout the community.
“A lot of the work I do is just building relationships with students and families,” Sheppleman said, “and making sure that we eliminate barriers to learning so that kids can reach their full potential here… Older students are primarily who I’ve worked with.”
Sheppleman was nominated for the fellowship by a student she provided services to last year while at the middle school. But winning the award wasn’t the thing that made her happy.
The social worker said seeing students like that succeed is the fulfilling part of her profession.
“I like to think of my job and the work that I do as some of the most challenging but rewarding,” Sheppleman said. “We see kids and families when they’re at their lowest point, in really hard situations. But with resources… it’s a chance for families to do everything to support their kid.”
Sheppleman’s fellowship has come with a $6,000 matching grant for Waunakee High School as well – funds that the social worker hopes to put toward student scholarships and field trips.
“We’ve gotten grants through the Department of Instruction and other agencies,” Sheppleman said, “and they’re usually very specific. You can only spend so much on (certain things). This doesn’t seem to be restricted. So I’m hoping to utilize it in ways that will really impact our kids.”
Sheppleman said she has yet to determine the use of her personal grant money.
Waunakee High School senior Madelyn Heuvelman has also been recognized by the foundation with a $10,000 Student Initiative Scholarship that will go towards her first-year college tuition.
Heuvelman said the money has made post-secondary education a possibility for her.
“My mother passed away when I was 10 years old,” Heuvelman said. “And my father, being a single parent, could not pay for both my brother and me to go to college… So this kind of gives me that stepping stone for being able to really go into college. And it just makes me happy.”
The high-school senior said she intends to study filmmaking at Columbia College in Chicago, where she will focus on screenwriting and pursue a potential minor in creative writing.
“It’s my dream to just be able to write through any type of media,” Heuvelman said. “And I’ve been passionate about art forever – movies, film, writing. Poetry has been a big part of my life… And I just want to continue writing into my future.”
Columbia’s website has listed its undergraduate tuition cost at $27,142.
“And now I have $10,000 for the first year,” Heuvelman said. “So I’m all set… which is amazing.”
Heuvelman and Sheppleman will be honored at a recognition luncheon May 16, in Baraboo.
