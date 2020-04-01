After finishing second in the Badger North Conference the past two seasons, the Waunakee boys hockey team got back to the top of the standings this year.
The Warriors had a dominating run through the Badger North. They went 9-1 to finish first by two games over Sauk Prairie (7-3).
Prior to placing second the last two seasons, the Warriors claimed four straight Badger North crowns.
Waunakee finished the season 17-7 overall.
It took the Warriors a few games to get going this season. After opening the year with a 7-4 non-conference victory over Middleton, they dropped back-to-back games to University School and Bay Port. They would not lose consecutive games the rest of the season.
Waunakee rebounded to put together a five-game win streak, which included conference wins over Beaver Dam, DeForest and Baraboo-Portage.
After a four-game win streak midway through the season, the Warriors stood at 10-3.
Waunakee closed out the regular season strong. The Warriors earned wins in five of their final seven games. They ended the regular season on a three-game win streak.
The Warriors earned the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. They opened the postseason with a 9-2 victory over sixth-seeded Cedarburg, but they lost 4-3 in overtime to second-seeded Waupun in the next round.
The Warriors had a very deep squad this winter. They had 10 players record at least 10 points.
Sophomore forward Isaac Nett paced Waunakee with 51 points. He had a team-high 31 goals and 20 assists.
Junior forward Steven Pasinato concluded the season with 46 points, which included 15 goals and a team-high 31 assists.
Junior Danny Reis, a forward, finished with 18 goals and 21 assists, while junior defender Drew Christianson recorded 10 goals and 15 assists.
The Warriors also got over 20 points from sophomore defender Alex Dull (four goals, 18 assists) and senior forward Tyler Hoffman (12 goals, nine assists).
Also finishing with double digits in points were sophomore forward Pavel Rettig (five goals, nine assists), sophomore defender McCarthy Reed (three goals, eight assists), senior forward Weston Price (four goals, six assists) and junior forward Will Roe (five goals, five assists).
Seniors Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke split time in goal for the Warriors.
Luebke led the duo with a 13-5 record. He finished with 424 saves and a .893 save percentage.
Beck was 4-2 in the net and recorded 170 saves. He had a .919 save percentage.
The Warriors had Nett and Christianson both earn first-team all-conference, while Reis was named to the second team. Pasinato earned honorable mention All-Badger North.
Waunakee is losing a strong senior class, which includes Beck, Logan Burgard, Magnus Sheridan, Weston Price, Hoffman, Brogan Mulcahey, Devin Stewart, Sam Walsh, Spencer Stokes and Luebke.
The good news for the Warriors is that they will return eight of their top-10 scorers from this season, including Nett, Pasinato, Reis, Christianson, Dull, Rettig, Reed and Roe.
