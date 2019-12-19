Ben Luebke was simply on fire.
Against the Thunderbirds of Baraboo/Portage on Thursday night, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s goalie stopped every single shot sent his way – making 25 saves in all – to lift the Warriors to their fourth straight victory.
Waunakee 5,
Baraboo/Portage 0
“He was the man tonight…” Waunakee’s Head coach Eric Olson said of Luebke. “He was tracking the puck, he made a couple kick saves, pad saves. It was frustrating Baraboo.”
Though the Warriors held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period, the Thunderbirds had a considerable advantage in quality scoring opportunities, and could have easily held a sizeable lead instead.
“Even though we had a 1-0 lead, they outshot us 14 to 10,” added Olson. “They had five grade-A scoring chances; Benny came up so big.”
Luebke turned away all 14 shots in the opening period – including a handful of huge saves during a pair of power play chances by Baraboo – to keep the Thunderbirds scoreless. On the other side of the ice, Waunakee took advantage of their first power play opportunity eight minutes after play began. Steven Pasinato – with an assist from Drew Christianson and Danny Reis – beat Thunderbird goalie Dane Hinz to score the lone goal of the period.
In the second period, the rink began to tilt in Waunakee’s favor. The Warriors outshot the Thunderbirds 13 to 8 in the period, netting their second goal of the game – again on a power play – by Isaac Nett from Christianson 12 minutes in, putting Waunakee up 2-0.
Once in the third, Waunakee’s depth became obvious. Playing three – and at times, four – lines against just two for the Thunderbirds, the Warriors outshot Baraboo 15 to 3 in the final period, adding three goals to their total.
“We started really moving our legs in the second and third period and [Baraboo] just got tired,” Olson said. “They couldn’t keep up with us.”
Pasinato, Will Roe and Tyler Hoffman all added to Waunakee’s score, making it a 5-0 final. Pasinato paced the Warriors with a pair of goals, while Christianson had the team-high in assists with two.
The win marks the first career shutout for Luebke, who came into the season as Waunakee’s number two goaltender.
“Going into the season, I didn’t really know what my job was going to be,” said Luebke. “I was thinking I was the backup… I just took my role and did my job.”
Forced into the lineup due to an injury to starting goalie Hunter Beck, Luebke
“It feels great…” Luebke said on the feeling of earning his first varsity shutout. “I can’t thank the boys enough; they played great today.”
“We gave him the game puck tonight,” added Olson. “He deserved it… His confidence is growing game-in and game-out… He keeps on getting better and better and better.”
Waunakee’s record now stands at 5-2-0 (3-0-0 Badger North) heading into tomorrow’s contest in Milwaukee against Whitefish Bay. Start time at the MSOE Kern Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.
