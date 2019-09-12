NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 9, 1924
Edward Hawkins, 40, was killed by a Northwestern passenger train between Waunakee and Dane on Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. John Heinz of the Town of Westport announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Oct. 3.
Joseph Keller of the Town of Vienna has been chosen to serve on the October term of the Circuit Court.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Heimbecker of Dane announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Oct. 4.
The Casper Show will be at Simon’s Hall, Springfield Corners, Saturday night, Oct. 11.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 11, 1934
Michael Wipperfurth observed his 82nd birthday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. William Kurt.
A Mission, conducted by the Redemptorist Fathers, will be held in St. John’s Church Oct. 21 to 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Little announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. John LaCrosse have rented the Jon Riles house where they will move in a short time.
Joe Keller has purchased the farm occupied by Joe Hart in the Town of Westport.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
October 12, 1939
Hubert M. Schillinger of Rhinelander, former resident of Waunakee, died suddenly last Thursday at his home.
Mr. and Mrs. Roudebush announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Oct. 9.
Paul Albrecht has returned from Alaska where he spent the past eight months.
Two swindlers were caught in the F.X. Endres home by the Sheriff and his Deputies Monday morning.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 12, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Ripp will observe their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 21.
A letter from the Public Relations Department of the War Department informs us that Sylvester Karls has been advanced to the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Kessenich announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Sept. 29.
A memorial service in honor of the late Rev. Oliver Johnson was held in the First Presbyterian Church at Prairie du Sac on Sunday.
Pfc. Gilbert Zimmerman, who has been in the armed forces in England for the past 14 months, is home on a furlough.
Edmund Kuehn and family have rented a farm near Middleton. They will take possession on Nov. 1.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 13, 1949
The interior and stock of Miller’s IGA Store was gutted by fire early Tuesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Endres of Lodi announce the birth of a son on Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Meffert were surprised Sunday, the occasion being their 20th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. James Stronach are the parents of a son born on Oct. 6 at Madison General Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 8, 1959
Miss Darlene H. Hellenbrand became the bride of Richard N. Miller in a 10:30 service performed Saturday by the Rev. Raymond Ziegler in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Barbara Karls, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Karls, has been elected freshman class president at the Academy of St. Benedict.
Twins were born to Mr. and Mrs. Lavern Acker on Sept. 29.
Mr. and Mrs. Marv Krinke will observe their 15th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 10.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 9, 1969
Approximately 140 women attended the Madison Presbyterian Society Fall Workshop, entitled “Mission Possible,” on Friday, Oct. 3, at the First United Presbyterian Church, Waunakee.
L/Cpl. David F. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller, Waunakee, received the Purple Heart after he was wounded on the 21st of April in Vietnam.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Hensen, Rt. 1 Waunakee, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 19, in Ashton. They are the parents of nine children.
A special meeting of the School Board was held on Monday evening, and the board researched the recommendations that they would need approximately five additional classrooms for the 1970-71 school year.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 11, 1979
The Waunakee School Board has agreed to attempt to work with village officials to come up with a solution to safety hazards posed to children walking to and from school on South Street.
A malfunctioning gas furnace nearly claimed the lives of the Richard Ripp family Sunday when it sent toxic fumes throughout the Ripp’s Holiday Drive house while they slept. Fortunately, the family awoke and called for help before they were completely overcome by the gas fumes.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn were married in a ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church on Oct. 7. She is the former Elizabeth Ripp.
Mr. and Mrs. Clair Wiederholt, Waunakee, are welcoming a baby daughter to their family. She was born Friday, Oct. 5, at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 12, 1989
The Waunakee school board has scheduled a referendum for Nov. 14 on the question of whether to borrow $6 million to build a new middle school, add classrooms at the high school and convert the current middle school for elementary use.
The Westport town board authorized a water utility feasibility study at its regular meeting Oct. 3. The study will identify areas to be served, establish demand criteria and analyze overall system requirements.
Joseph H. Hellenbrand, a longtime member of the Waunakee Village Board who served eight years as village board president, died Thursday, Oct. 5, after a long illness. He was 69.
Steve and Karen Meier, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a boy, Kyle Jacob, born Thursday, Oct. 5, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 7, 1999
Waunakee village administrator Kelly Frawley resigned to take up work in the private sector.
The school board scheduled two public hearings to get input from the community on the school-construction referendum scheduled for early next year.
The price tag for the referendum will be anywhere from $22 million to $40 million.
Allison Berg and Ryan Barlow participated in the 1999 Wisconsin Youth Band performance at the Wisconsin Youth Band Director’s WYBDA Day Sept. 18.
Dave Maas and Jessie Sines were named as homecoming king and queen.
The Warriors crushed Verona during their homecoming game Friday. They won 24-0.
Kathleen and Jeff Johnson, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter born on Sept. 29 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 1, 2009
Representatives from the state Department of Transportation (DOT) will take another look at a tweaked roundabout plan for Waunakee’s busiest intersection that they presented Monday, one that currently eliminates left turn access into businesses on Hwy. 19.
School officials and school board members met Sept. 22 and 28 at the district offices in efforts to refine parameters that will guide any solutions to the foreseen facilities crunch.
Flamingoes will fly in Waunakee once again, as the Fall Flamingo Fundraiser for Project Graduation 2010 begins. If a flock lands on your lawn, please read the attached letter and follow the directions.
