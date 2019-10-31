NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 27, 1924
Harold Schmidt, 8, living near Lodi, was shot and killed accidentally by his brother on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dohm, Village of Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Henry Barman of Springfield has rented the Henry Dorn house on Grant Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Clemens of the Town of Vienna announce the birth of a son at their home on Thursday, Nov. 20.
Miss Bernice Clarke, who is attending the University of Wisconsin, spent the weekend at her home here.
Mr. and Mrs. William Wyss of the Town of Westport announce the birth of a son Thursday, Nov. 20.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 29, 1934
Mr. and Mrs. William Fell observed their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The Waunakee high school basketball team defeated Sauk City Tuesday evening by a score of 28-21. Ray Cooper was the high scorer with 13 points.
The proposal to build an addition to the high school at a cost of $11,000 was defeated 328 to 142.
The local section crew has been reduced to one man now. Tony Hanson is the foreman and John Heaton is the laborer.
Tony Hellenbrand and family have moved from south of Dane to the old James Christianson farm.
A Mission conducted by a Capachin Father will be held at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, Dec. 2.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
November 30, 1939
Mrs. Anna Adler died Sunday, Nov. 26, after a short illness at the ripe old age of 84 years.
Miss Dorothy M. Acker and Leo M. Ballweg were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, Thursday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Maier announce the birth of a son on Monday, Nov. 27.
The high school basketball team lost to Sun Prairie Tuesday night by a score of 27-16.
Mr. and Mrs. John Niesen of Springfield are the proud parents of a daughter born on Friday, Nov. 24.
Wally Kainz had high totals in league bowling at the Middleton Alleys Tuesday night with 588.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 30, 1944
Claude Klein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Caspar Klein, received a painful injury Monday afternoon when his hand caught into a hammer-mill.
R.J. Slack, 76, died at the John Nesvacil home here on Monday, Nov. 20, after a short illness.
Triplet calves were born to a 5-year-old Guernsey cow owned by John T. Hoffman near Mendota on Nov. 9.
Mrs. Barry McGee and son are now occupying rooms in the upper flat of the Welsch home.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kurt Jr. of Springfield are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 19.
Coach Duenkler’s high school team will play the first game of the season Friday night when they travel to Sauk City.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 1, 1949
About 170 fans and boosters attended a banquet to honor the 1949 Championship Home Talent League baseball team Monday evening.
Frank J. Ballweg, 80, Martinsville, died Saturday evening at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
The tax rate for the Village of Waunakee will be about six mills higher this year. The rate is 029003.
Mrs. Mary Kemmer, 77, sister of Mrs. Frank Kneubuehler, died at the Lawrence Little home last week Wednesday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. George Ellickson announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 26, 1959
Waunakee’s new Westinghouse coin operated laundromat will hold a grand opening Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 2 and 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Buechner who were married Oct. 17 in St. Martin’s Catholic Church at Martinsville are making their first home in Cross Plains.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, was the setting for the marriage of Miss Donna Jean Miller and Wayne Albin Novy on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Warriors showed their potential by whipping Verona 72-50 Friday night. It was the second victory for the Warriors.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Laufenberg are observing their 22nd wedding anniversary Thursday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 27, 1969
Coach Dick Martin’s Waunakee Warriors served notice on the rest of the Capitol Conference that they are not to be taken lightly as they smashed Wisconsin Heights 74 to 46 last Friday night.
Herbert J. Miller, 76, Waunakee, who retired about 11 years ago as an employee of the United States Armed Forces Institute in Madison, died Friday, Nov. 21, in a Madison hospital.
The Cub Scouts will attend a Green Bay Packers game in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 29.
The Waunakee Village Board OKed a $297,816 budget for 1970.
Jack Kaltenberg, Gail Behnke and Rogelio Fernandez, AFS student at Waunakee High School, formed a vocal trio, performing for many social and civic groups.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 29, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Campbell, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sunday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
For the fifth consecutive year, Waunakee High School’s actors have advanced to statewide competition with their school play.
Clyde C. McGinnis, the 69-year-old man accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl, last week pleaded no contest to one count of second degree assault.
Ruth A. Endres, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Endres, Dane, was united in marriage to Jeffrey J. Hellenbrand, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Hellenbrand, Waunakee, in St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Martinsville, on Sept. 22.
Bruce Dahmen recorded the highest series of the season when he bowled a 770 series on the Monday Niter’s Major League. Dahmen had games of 234, 268 and 268 for the First Realty Team.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 30, 1989
After suffering a gun shot wound while hunting a few weeks ago, 14-year-old Marty Pertzborn is counting his blessing this Thanksgiving.
A fire gutted a packaging shed and sales room at Art’s Orchard early Friday morning.
This week’s Tribune Profile features David Erb, well-known for his musical abilities locally and throughout the state.
Kevin and Cathy Meinholz, Waunakee, rejoice in the arrival of their son, Travis Richard, born on Sunday, Nov. 19, at Madison General Hospital.
Theresa Marie Karls and Roger Ivan Breunig were united in marriage on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Roxbury. She is the daughter of Bud and Margaret Karls of Dane, and he is the son of Merton and Bernice Breunig of Lodi.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 25, 1999
The Waunakee School Board formed a committee to look at the logistics of starting an all day kindergarten.
The 46 members of the high school’s One Act Play brought home the Critic’s Choice Award for their performance of “Tall Tales” in the state competition last week.
The Waunakee Warriors football team’s third year at the WIAA state competition finally paid off as the team won the trophy at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night.
This week’s Tribune Profile featured Don Hamilton, an Officer in the Air National Guard who served during Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Desert Calm.
Randy R. and Lori L. Acker of Middleton announce the birth of their daughter, Brooke Louise, on Oct. 28, 1999.
Tara and David Faulker, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on Nov. 17, 1999.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 19, 2009
After first hearing how the district has arrived at this point, community members had a chance to provide feedback on referendum plans at Monday’s public forum in the high school PAC. The previous Tuesday, the board narrowed down a plan for K-6 that would build a six-track, K-4 elementary school, add kindergarten rooms to Prairie Elementary to make it a true six-track, and convert the Intermediate/Heritage complex into solely an Intermediate building.
The Waunakee Warriors football team is heading to state after defeating Franklin Saturday, and their kicker, Kassy McCarthy, is heading for a great end to her high school football career. She is one of the very few young women to ever play in a state championship football game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport officials are hammering out the details for the Woodland Drive and Mill Road project, a road reconstruction complicated by the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) strict guidelines and a railroad crossing.
