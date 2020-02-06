With a win and a little bit of help over the weekend, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team now claims sole possession of first place atop the Badger North Conference.
The Warriors took care of business against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday in their only contest of the week, while the DeForest Norskies – who entered the week tied with Waunakee in the conference standings – were upset by Beaver Dam.
Waunakee 69,
Sauk Prairie 46
Sauk Prairie struggled to find a third scoring option all night long. Two Eagle players accounted for two-thirds of Sauk Prairie’s points, and the Warriors were able to lock down the remaining players.
Waunakee, on the other hand, had four players reach double digits in scoring. Sauk Prairie was able to stay close for much of the first half, however. After the Warriors closed the half on a 12-4 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead, the game belonged to Waunakee.
Waunakee continued to stay hot as the second half opened, extending their lead to 20 points with 10 minutes left to play.
With the outcome all but decided, the Warriors were able to coast to the finish line, ultimately dealing the Eagles a 69-46 loss.
Caden Nelson led Waunakee with 16 points, followed by Jack Dotzler, Casey Fischer and Andrew Keller with 10 points apiece. Jaxson Zibell added eight points, and Aidan Driscoll had six. Caden Hough chipped in three, while Evan May and Connor Keenan each scored two points to round out the scoring.
Waunakee, now 12-4 (7-1 Badger North) will hit the road for their next contest against Beaver Dam on Thursday. Tip time at Beaver Dam High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
