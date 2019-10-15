The Village of Waunakee could have more representation on the school board in coming years, depending on the events that transpire after the districtwide meeting.
Board members recently voted in favor of forming a committee to look at reapportionment, either by adding a Waunakee school board representative or reassigning one of the other seats representing either Dane-Springfield, Vienna, or Westport-City of Middleton-City-of-Madison.
If the committee concludes that reapportioning seats would better serve the community, school-board members would likely start a petition to have it considered at next year’s annual meeting.
“I just think if we’re going to go through this process of changing the voting (cycle),” Vice President Boetcher said, “we should. When was the last time we looked at re-appropriating the school district? I don’t know. More than 10 years ago.”
Should a petition of the public prove successful, reapportionment would appear on the agenda, and then residents could voice their thoughts regarding the appropriation of school-board seats.
Boetcher said that might a better place to start than changing election cycles.
“Honestly,” Boetcher said, “do you really have to divide up two Waunakee seats if Waunakee became four? It’d be silly then. Then you’re turning around and saying, ‘Well that didn’t make sense.’ I have no idea what the numbers have gone to, and I don’t think any of us do.”
Board member Mike Brandt agreed, suggesting the school board begin by asking itself whether representation is proportional to the population. He cited statistics from the most recent election.
“It’s a good question,” Brandt said. “I was just looking at them. And if you’re talking the 2019 spring election – just in our school district – there were 200 votes in all of Dane, Springfield and Vienna. There were 2,000 in Waunakee. So it’s a legitimate question.”
For their part, residents of the district have expressed interest in reapportionment as well, according to school board members.
Boetcher said the topic came up in several conversations with constituents over the summer, while he was gathering feedback about the proposed change to election cycles.
“After the last board meeting and talking to people about the change,” Boetcher said, “every single one of them immediately went to re-appropriation. They could’ve almost cared less about (changing the election cycles).”
He said public opinion appears different than the last time reapportionment was considered.
“Their first thing was, ‘But the community has changed so much,’” Boetcher said. “‘The sizing has all changed. Why aren’t we talking about that?’”
Clerk Julie Waner reported similar discussions with her own constituents.
“I have had other members of the community ask me the same question,” Waner said. “So there is support in the community to look at reapportioning. That didn’t die just because it didn’t pass all those years ago.”
Treasurer Mark Hetzel expressed concern about the school board initiating the process, as opposed to residents of the district. He argued that reapportionment should start at the community level.
“That’s the only hesitation that I have,” Hetzel said. “If there was this kind of a concern, shouldn’t it be coming from the grassroots that there’s a dissatisfaction with what is – versus the board saying, ‘Well we’d like to change the way it’s done’?”
Board member Jack Heinemann suggested that residents be allowed on the committee.
“If we’re going to put together a small committee,” Heinemann said, “I would get people from the community involved as well so that it’s their decision to re-appropriate it. It’s the voter. So I would suggest that we get community members involved in this.”
Three school-board members have signed up for the committee, but the extent to which residents will be involved in their work remains unclear.
The board agreed to take up the issue after this year’s annual meeting Oct. 21.
