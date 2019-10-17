NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 6, 1924
Miss Cecilia Adler and John Maly were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Miss Eulalia Miller and Peter Juris were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Peter Kessenich has sold his farm in South Dakota and purchased a farm near Withee, Wis.
Leo Wulfing has been awarded the contract to wire the new addition to the Poor Farm and Asylum in Verona.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 8, 1934
Miss Laura Geier and James Reis were united in marriage in Blessed Sacrament Church, Madison, Saturday morning.
Peter B. Miller observed his 63rd birthday anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 4.
George Acker purchased the old Acker homestead from his father, Frank J. Acker, which is located near the church.
John Klingelhofer received a shipment of two cartloads of lumber from the Pacific Coast region this week.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1939
Michael Esser, 71, died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 4, after a lingering illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Laufenberg are the proud parents of a son born on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Wally Kainz rolled 587 at Middleton Alleys in the Waunakee League.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 9, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Their announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Mulcahy of Dane announce the birth of a son on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Poynette hospital.
Miss Priscilla Acker and Arnold Karls were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Oct. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Mulcahy of Dane announce the birth of a son on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Poynette hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 10, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Ripp announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Adler announce the arrival of a daughter on Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Ziegler are the proud parents of a son born at Methodist Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 10, 1959
Waunakee Warriors defeated Prairie du Sac 13-0 to become 1959 champs.
Miss Alberta Kruschek, Waunakee, and Irvin Bast, Madison, were united in marriage on Oct. 17 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Miss Alice Marie Walter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Walter, Waunakee, became the bride of Kenneth Werner Statz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Statz, Cross Plains, on Oct. 22.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 6, 1969
Peter B. Barbian, 60, Waunakee, died suddenly at his home on Oct. 29, 1969. He lived in this area all of his life and was elected village board president in 1965. He served in that capacity for two years.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy, Westport, left Wednesday for Las Vegas. They won an all-expenses-paid, 7-day trip at the St. Mary of the Lake Country Fair which was held Oct. 18 and 19.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 8, 1979
Miss Robin Sue Ritchie and Paul Kenneth Wipperfurth were married Saturday, Sept. 15, in Bethany Evangelical Free Church, Madison.
Gary and Kathy Hellenbrand, Lodi, announce the birth of a son, Jon-Patrick (“J.P.”) on Oct. 7.
The Waunakee Warrior Girls Volleyball team emerged the victor in sub-regional play last week, advancing to the WIAA sectionals to be held Saturday.
The 12th National Honor Count of the year was rolled Monday night at the Waun-A-Bowl when Darrell Hellenbrand smashed a 7-1 (285, 195, 221) series.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1989
Volunteers have come together to build Assembly of God Church at Hwy. Q.
At a public hearing last week, district administrator Gene Hamele fielded a variety of queries about the $6 million school bond referendum.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Etta Adler, who works as a school aide to help physically handicapped students.
Shelly Marie Hellenbrand and Michael John Minick were united in marriage on Sept. 30 at St. John the Baptist Church.
Ron and Christy Barman, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son, Kyle James, born on Sunday, Oct. 29, at Meriter Madison General Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 4, 1999
The Waunakee Warriors boys’ soccer team made it to the WIAA state soccer championship after defeating Oregon in the Sectional finals on Saturday.
The Waunakee school board offered teachers the chance to speak out about the next phase of school construction, and on Monday night, teachers grabbed the opportunity.
This week’s profile features Charles Teasdale, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in District 1 in DeForest. He was one of 10 State Patrol troopers and sergeants honored for their heroism with a Lifesaving Effort Award.
Sheryl and Mark Helmke, Waunakee, welcome their daughter, born Oct. 28 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 29, 2009
Former members of the Waunakee school board weighed in on the district’s referendum plans Monday, offering their perspectives and insight, laced with a bit of levity and even an old commercial ditty.
Anticipating the economic development an ice rink could bring to Waunakee, village board members are currently considering contributing toward site improvements for a rink here, along with a loan.
After parental concerns helped bring about a change in the district’s elementary world language program last spring, things seem to be operating pretty smoothly this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.