The Waunakee Tribune and Chamber of Commerce hosted a public forum at the Village Center last week, to hear the views of candidates running in the upcoming election.
Moderating the March 10 discussion was Dane County League of Women Voters’ Caryl Terrell.
Terrell began by opening the floor to questions for Joan Ensign, the only school-board candidate able to attend the forum, who was asked for her thoughts on the anticipated school referendum.
“I think it’s extremely important that we examine many different options,” Ensign said, “and then get adequate input from the members of our district so that we put out there and bring forth a referendum that people believe in and want… The most important thing is what people want.”
Ensign was then asked about the way in which the school board should interact with surrounding municipalities when new developments are proposed within extra-territorial zoning districts.
Ensign argued that the district exercised no influence on developers, but responded accordingly.
“I can’t understand a scenario where we would drive a developer,” Ensign said. “You know, if it’s within our school district and they develop, obviously that has an impact on what we need to look out for… But I don’t think the school board drives development.”
Terrell then presented village board candidates with questions submitted by the audience. Incumbents Erin Moran, Joe Zitzelsberger and Bill Ranum attended, as did Robert McPherson and Nila Frye.
The first question was in regard to challenges facing Waunakee as it continued to grow, and the way in which each candidate would like to see those challenges addressed.
“Obviously,” McPherson said, “the elephant in the room is our growth. And the challenge behind that growth is managing it in a way that is equitable to the village… The best way to address that is by being more active in the types of housing that we’re attracting.”
McPherson said selecting the right developers would be an important part of the effort.
“If we see that we have too many of a certain type of housing,” McPherson said, “it’s important that we’re working with developers that can bring in different types of housing that can meet more needs. I’m talking about building houses that are more attainable.”
Zitzelsberger agreed that growth and affordable housing were major challenges, but argued that such challenges would largely be addressed by the law of supply and demand.
“The biggest challenge is definitely growth within our community,” Zitzelsberger said. “We want to build houses that are affordable. But supply and demand is really going to have a huge impact on that. We just need to make sure we balance that against some of the other desires.”
Zitzelsberger said diversity was among the challenges that the village would need to address.
“The other challenge that I think the village faces is actually one of diversity,” Zitzelsberger said. “And it’s something that’s been out there for a long, long time… But ultimately, that’s a problem that I don’t think we have a solution for yet. I think that’s something we need to look into.”
Ranum conceded that growth presented the biggest challenge to village, which is why efforts should be focused on supporting the community’s emergency services.
“Our biggest challenge right now is our success,” Ranum said. “And we have to inter-format an EMS that can cover it. We have great volunteers. But in 15 or 20 years, we will have a bigger population. So we need to make sure our fire department matches the size of our community.”
Frye pointed to a need to retain Waunakee’s younger population.
“We’re losing our young people,” Frye said. “They go away to college, and many of them aren’t coming back because they can’t find housing they can afford. So we have a gap in age demographics in Waunakee.”
Frye said the size of the younger population would affect the village’s ability to provide services for senior citizens, which is why retaining younger residents was so important.
“We want to have housing for senior citizens,” Frye said. “We want services for senior citizens. And we need people here who can help perform those services and help with those needs. So everything kind of lumps together in one.”
Terrell then posed a question from the audience asking candidates for their thoughts about Tax Incremental Finance districts, and the criteria that they would use to determine whether a TIF should be extended to a business or developer.
Ranum said it came down to benefits.
“TIFs should produce benefits over time,” Ranum said. “And it should be clear that there’s going to be benefits over time. Lots of the processes that come up are like wish lists from different components, including developers… I think we have to look at what the cost is.”
Zitzelsberger pointed out that, during his two-year tenure on the village board, no new TIFs had been created. He said such financing should be reserved for public services.
“In the two years since I’ve been on the board,” Zitzelsberger said, “we have not actually implemented any new TIFs. In the Waunakee area, it’s probably not a particularly necessary tool… But it probably comes down to those particular public services that serve everyone.”
Frye said screening questions should be applied to every TIF request.
“I have questions that I’ve come up with that I would want to ask before deciding on a TIF,” Frye said. “And these are the questions: Is the TIF necessary to make the project viable? What will the village receive?... There’s no such thing as magic money. It comes from some place.”
McPherson cited a finding requirement called the “but-for” test, in which a local government must find that the subsidized development wouldn’t occur without the TIF.
“That’s the question that drives all questions,” McPherson said. “If you didn’t build that infrastructure for that developer, if you didn’t give money to that developer to build a building – as the village has done in the past – would they still build that building? That’s the question.”
Moran said screening questions were important, but also pointed out the positive results that TIFs could produce.
“TIF helped us with the grocery stores and bringing them in,” Moran said. “I think evaluating the needs of the area – whether the infrastructure is needed, and how it can fix existing problems such as safety and traffic, and whether or not that land is going to be developed” are the criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.