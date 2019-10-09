The postseason has officially begun.
After a weather delay forced Tuesday’s WIAA Regional competition to be postponed, the Waunakee girls’ golf team finally hit the links of Baraboo Country Club on Friday.
WIAA Regional
(Baraboo CC)
Needing to finish in the top four to advance onto Tuesday’s sectional contest, Waunakee was able to take care of business in Baraboo.
The Warriors finished in second place out of the eight teams present with a score of 362. Only Middleton finished with a lower score, while Sun Prairie and Reedsburg were the final two schools earning sectional berths.
A pair of Waunakee golfers finished in the top 10; Aly Kinzel’s 85 was good for a sixth-palce tie, and Brooke Ehle finished in a tie for ninth place with her score of 87. Sydney Grimm was Waunakee’s third golfer, carding a score of 92 to finish in 15th place. The final Warrior contributing to the score was Elena Maier; her round of 98 was good for 22nd place on the day.
Originally scheduled for Monday at Lake Windsor Golf Course, Waunakee’s WIAA Sectional contest was postponed a day and changed locations to The Oaks Golf Course. The results of Tuesday’s competition were not available for this week’s issue.
With another top-two finish, the Warriors will secure a tee time at next week’s WIAA State Tournament, which would be their second straight berth as a team. Full coverage of Tuesday’s competition will be included in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.