NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 9, 1925
Joseph Miller had the misfortune of receiving a gash over his eye which required three stitches by the doctor.
Walter Hohlstein’s dog, Gyp, was run over and killed by an auto Sunday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 11, 1935
The Waunakee Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire at the home of Mrs. Math Schroeder on Wednesday morning.
Dr. Rowley and Dr. Allen vaccinated the Ashton school children last Thursday.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
April 11, 1940
Mrs. Otto Beck, 86, died at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
Hazel Leath will do the census enumerating in the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 12, 1945
Mrs. Ida Shillinglaw, 53, was instantly killed early Monday morning when she was struck by a C&N.W. passenger train.
A class of 29 boys and girls received First Holy Communion at St. John’s Church Sunday morning.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 13, 1950
Gust’s 66 Service Station will hold a grand opening starting April 15 through April 30.
We had everything but spring weather this week – snow, sleet, rain and high winds. A winter coat felt good Sunday (Easter).
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 7, 1960
In the Presidential Primary election in Waunakee, Kennedy received 306 votes, Humphrey 80 and Nixon 96.
Lori Ann Niesen, 2-day-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Niesen, passed away at a Madison hospital Monday morning.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 9, 1970
Some 412 Waunakee voters turned out Tuesday to reelect three incumbents to their positions to the village board. The three are Joseph Hellenbrand, Math Laufenberg and Jerome Meyer. They defeated James Block and Daniel Meyer.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund Drive is almost over, and it is still $400 behind its goal of $3,000.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 10, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Helt, Waunakee, are welcoming twin daughters to their family on April 4.
Cool nights and warm days have triggered the flow of maple sap in southern Wisconsin, an annual event which will continue for 21-29 days.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 12, 1990
The Waunakee school board took no action to change the kindergarten schedule and left it a half-day, everyday program, regardless of the move to Martinsville.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 6, 2000
The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to go ahead with the Ganser annexation, despite protests from the Town of Westport and the village plan commission.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 8, 2010
After meeting in closed session Monday, Waunakee’s village board approved the terms of its contribution toward an ice rink.
Pick-up trucks lined the makeshift parking lot and auctioneers prattled away March 31 as the Kaltenberg Seed Farm auctioned off property. The scene wasn’t much different the next day as Koltes Lumber – another century-plus fixture in the community – began a going-out-of-business sale.
Summer in Wisconsin brings a lot of positives, but it also carries with it road construction, and the Waunakee area will not be spared this summer as a number of big projects are scheduled locally. Tops among them is the joint project between the Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport to reconstruct Mill Road.
It came as no surprise that Vienna’s recent flooding problems were the main topic at last week’s town board candidate forum.
Representatives from T. Wall Properties and Middleton’s city planner will be available to answer questions about the proposed Bishops Bay development at the Westport town hall April 28 at 7 p.m. during Middleton and Westport’s Joint Zoning Committee meeting. Tom Wilson, Westport’s administrator, attorney, clerk-treasurer, said at Monday’s town board meeting that the open house will include a presentation from the developer on where the project is now and the time frame of the development.
As Dane County’s farmers reach retirement age, one question raised has been who will replace these agricultural producers when they retire?
What appears to be a mating pair of sandhill cranes has found a new vacation spot near the Village Center here in Waunakee. Employees and members of the center started seeing the pair in mid to late March, hanging around in the park behind the center and feeding in the grass, Joleen Stinson, the village’s recreation coordinator, said.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kirsten Fryer, the new pastor at Peace Lutheran Church.
