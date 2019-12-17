Monday night, the Town of Westport approved a rezone for the property located at 4895 Easy St. The move would give its new owners permission to operate a small business out of their home.
The change was requested by Amy Bernards, co-owner of Lake Life Company.
In a recent letter submitted to town officials, Bernards requested that her and her husband’s 7.5-acre parcel be rezoned from County RH-2 and County LC-1 to SFR (single family residential).
“We are requesting Single Family Residential zoning for our property on Easy Street,” Bernards stated. “We own Lake Life Company, a home-based business. We do not have employees (and) are asking permission to have retail hours the first weekend of each month.”
According to Bernards, she and her husband purchased the property toward the end of September so that they could move their business from Waunakee’s Main Street back into their home.
They were later informed that retail would not be allowed there because of its zoning.
“We were told by the homeowners and by our Realtor that the outbuilding was zoned commercial,” Bernards stated. “We knew of the plumber that worked his business out of this building. Because of this, we chose to sell our home in Kilkenny Farms and close our retail shop.”
The town’s zoning administrator, Kory Anderson, sent a letter to the Bernards explaining the process they would need to go through in order to operate such a business out of their home.
“You will need to rezone your property as the proposed retail business is not a permitted use,” Anderson stated. “If you rezone the entire parcel to SFR, Single Family Residential, you may be able to operate your retail business as a Small-Scale Home Based Business as a permitted use.”
The couple applied for the zoning change less than a month later.
An initial consult was held by the town’s plan commission in November, where some members expressed concern about the business being located on such a highly-traveled roadway.
“The presenters were told by the Commissioners of various concerns with the proposal,” stated secretary Mary Manering, “especially with retail sales on the site… Not all Commissioners felt that any business use should be allowed (t)here.”
A public hearing was held by the commission Dec. 9, where the request received greater support.
“Everyone there was very supportive,” said town administrator Tom Wilson. “And the plan commission, after a little bit of discussion, approved it with several restrictions – basically, our normal town restrictions and what (the applicant) asked for in her business.”
The matter was referred to the full board for final approval, which the Bernards were granted Monday night with unanimous support from town supervisors.
The couple has expressed their excitement on Lake Life’s company website.
“What started as a hobby making sugar scrubs and soy candles,” the website now states, “has now become a business that we love and continue to expand. Lake Life Co. will open its doors to its new home in Waunakee, WI! Come visit us and enjoy our new shop.”
Bernards said the store will have retail hours the first weekend of each month: Friday from 10-5, Saturday from 10-5, Sunday from 10-4, and Monday from 10-5.
