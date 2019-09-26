NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 23, 1924
Bill Schneider, who hurled baseball for Middleton last season, has signed a contract to pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Joseph Bernards has the highest scholastic standings in the Waunakee High School the first six weeks with an average of 90 percent.
Eugene Deans and Casper Laufenberg passed the barber’s examination held at the Elver House in Madison.
Nicholas Hauser is preparing to move back to his farm within the next few weeks. He has lived in Waunakee for six years.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 25, 1934
Mr. and Mrs. George Stehr celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at a social gathering held at the village hall Thursday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Meier celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Tuesday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. John Hellenbrand, Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
October 26, 1939
Miss Laura Schunk and Herman Cross were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Taylor announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 22.
The high school football team fought it out with Brooklyn Friday night and the game ended in a tie, 26 all.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 26, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Ripp celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 21.
The Waunakee high school football team blanked Poynette here Friday evening by a score of 48-0.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Clough and daughters Sherrill and Bonnie Jean left Friday for Albuquerque, N.M., where they plan to make their future home.
Little Judy Wipperfurth observed her 10th birthday anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 19.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 27, 1949
We had a heavy killing frost here Tuesday night when the mercury dropped to the middle 20s.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Kuehn are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on Oct. 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Ziegler are building a home on the Math Ziegler farm in Ashton.
Mrs. Fred Riles and her twin sister, Mrs. James Tierney, will observe their 68th birthdays on Friday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 22, 1959
A kitty cat was the whole cause of a power failure in Waunakee, Dane and Lodi Tuesday night when it got caught into the substation at Dane and got on a circuit breaker, causing it to blow up. The juice traveled in the ground to the transformers, blowing the fuses.
Waunakee grade school was one of those chosen by WHA TV to be furnished with a TV set for this school year.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 23, 1969
The Warriors romped to a 28-0 victory over Waterloo in their Homecoming game.
Mr. and Mrs. John Marx observed their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 26.
Dr. William E. Curtis, 69, prominent Waunakee physician, died Saturday at Waukesha hospital where he was taken after he became ill at his home.
The funeral for Raymond P. Dietricks, 53, who died Friday, was held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee. He lived all of his life in Waunakee.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 25, 1979
The Waunakee School Board has given architects the go-ahead to prepare specifications for the first phase of a new athletic complex south of the high school.
The Waunakee high school girls’ volleyball team made history Monday night as they became the first Waunakee girls’ team to win the conference championship.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 26, 1989
Waunakee awoke to find about a half inch of snow Friday morning. It was the first official snowfall of the season, which just five days earlier had temperatures near 80 degrees.
Construction is under way for the 4,000-square-foot church for the Assembly of God congregation on Hwy. Q about a quarter mile south of Waunakee.
Jeni Niesen and Kurt Kenas each qualified for a return visit to the WIAA State High School cross country meet to be held Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 21, 1999
Newly installed solar panels on the Waunakee High School roof are being used as a teaching tool and generating energy.
The Bolz family has offered to donate a 10-acre park south of Woodland Drive to the village.
A public hearing on whether to start random drug tests of Waunakee students involved in co-curriculars drew about 55 people who wanted to continue the discussion even after the hearing was called to a close.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 15, 2009
Faced with an empty lot in one of the village’s central business locations, a committee recommended Monday that Waunakee resurrect a plan for a library in a mixed-use development.
Over the past several weeks, the Waunakee School Board has met three times to whittle down the options to address the district’s space needs as it continues to grow.
More than 20 people have been gathering in the early mornings at St. Mary of the Lake Church to bake and package fruitcakes, just as some of their parents did years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.