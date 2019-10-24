NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 20, 1924
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Koch of the Town of Dane announce the birth of a son at their home Saturday, Nov. 15.
St. Adelia Court No. 618, Women’s Catholic Order of Foresters, was formed in Waunakee Thursday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Clemens Schroeder of the Town of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Nov. 10.
Mr. and Mrs. William Helt of the Town of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. John Michels are now occupying the Dr. C.H. Shattuck home here.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 22, 1934
Joseph Keller had the misfortune of breaking his left arm while sawing a limb from a tree recently.
Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Endres were honored guests at a party Sunday in honor of their 51st wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Barnards and family have moved into the M.P. Corcoran residence.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Thiesen announce the arrival of a son recently. Mrs. Thiesen is better known as Rose Riphahn.
Dick’s Cash Market advertised the following meat prices: rolled rib 15 cents, hamburger 10 cents, beef pot roast 11 cents and bologna 15 cents.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 1939
Miss Elizabeth Kalscheur and Anthony Clemens were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Mrs. Nick Breuch, 48, died Saturday at the Breuch farm home east of Waunakee after a lingering illness.
Coach Plyer is working hard with the 21 candidates who turned out for basketball at the high school.
Cyril Diederich, 26, Oregon, formerly of Waunakee, died Thursday of injuries received when his car struck a truck.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 23, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Tubbs of Cicero, Ill., announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Nov. 4.
P.J. Uebersetzig, 69, died suddenly of a heart attack at Olin Davidson farm Tuesday afternoon.
Miss Agatha Wildenberg and Sgt. Raymond Schroeder were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, on Nov. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Schwenn are the parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Juris, who have lived on a farm owned by Carl Buechner, have moved to a farm near Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Brabender announce the birth of a daughter on Nov. 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 1949
A crew of men are busy tearing down the front portion of the Miller’s Store building which was recently damaged by fire.
Miss Rosemary Dahmen and Peter J. Hellenbrand were united in marriage at St. Francis Xavier Church, Cross Plains, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Ziegler announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Nov. 21.
Mr. and Mrs. John Schroeder of Ashton have rented a restaurant and tourist cabins near Cambridge.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Field announce the birth of a son at a Portage hospital on Sunday, Nov. 13.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 24, 1959
On Nov. 10, Miss Carol Kathleen Kippley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kippley, Waunakee, became the bride of Leo Anton Ziegler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank X. Ziegler, Middleton.
Miss Nancy Pauline Bacon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne E. Bacon, Waunakee, became the bride of Raymond Lloyd Vanderploeg on Nov. 7 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Miss Sharon Wipperfurth was the honored guest at a shower given at the village hall Tuesday evening.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 19, 1969
Waunakee’s winner in the “Make it Yourself with Wool” contest, Sub-Deb Division Champ was Barb Hohlstein. She won a three-piece matching sport outfit.
About 240 attended the Jaycees Sports Banquet Monday night at St. John’s hall, featuring Ray Nitschke of the Packers.
Miller’s Finer Foods advertised turkey at 35 cents a pound, cranberry sauce 2 (15 ounce) tins at 49 cents, Libby pumpkin 2 cans at 35 cents, squash at 10 cents a pound, and ducks at 55 cents a pound.
The American Legion honored the Auxiliary Saturday evening Nov. 15 with a 50th anniversary party at the clubhouse. Nationally, it was celebrated with a dinner on Nov. 10.
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Paul, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a baby boy born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 15.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 22, 1979
Deborah Jane Webster, daughter of Darlene and Grant E. Webster, Waunakee, became the bride of Ronald Peter Barman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Barman, Sun Prairie, on Oct. 20, 1979, at noon in St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie.
Michael and Karen Schmitz, 707 Klein Dr., are proud to announce the birth of a baby girl, Amanda Beth, born Friday, Nov. 16.
Waunakee High School defensive lineman Tom O’Connor has been named to the United Press International (UPI) and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Acker, Dane, are the parents of a son born Nov. 15 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 1989
A third business is in the process of buying land in Waunakee’s industrial park. The Village Board has approved an offer from Retro Technologies, Inc. of Verona for about four acres at a price of $14,000 an acre.
Grocery store prices of dairy products and canned vegetables have not recovered from the attacks of last summer’s drought.
Jeff and Jean Ryan, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on Nov. 16 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Julie Ann Haag and Jeff Alan Heisig were united in marriage on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Murphy Park Gazebo. She is the daughter of Joseph Haag and the late Nancy Haag, Waunakee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 18, 1999
Dane County Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the murder of Rev. Alfred Kunz, Dane, found murdered in March 1998.
The Waunakee school board has finally picked a proposal to present in a referendum next year, unless the plan is vetoed by the public.
Bruce and Shelly Statz announce the birth of their son on Nov. 9.
Rob and Vicki Pagnucci are the proud parents of a daughter, born Nov. 7 at Meriter Hospital.
The Warrior girls swim team finished 7th overall during the WIAA State Swimming Championships last Friday evening.
The Warrior football team is state bound after a 24-17 victory over Sheboygan Falls on Saturday.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 12, 2009
Monday night, the school board got a preliminary look at options from Bray Architects to solve the foreseen space crunch.
Fund raising often tends to raise rankles at the school board level, and Monday’s meeting was not an exception.
Dane County officials have selected a private firm to work with on developing a manure digester in Waunakee.
