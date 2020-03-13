The Waunakee school board has unanimously approved the proposal for an ad hoc committee that will address equity and inclusion within the school district.
Members could be appointed as early as April, with meetings beginning later in the spring.
Participants would be charged with reviewing district policies related to civil rights and labor laws, hiring practices, and curriculum and then developing recommendations for improvement.
“I think this provides that opportunity to hear where we’re doing well and where we’re not doing well,” said school-board member Mark Hetzel. “This gives us fresh eyes, and gives us a chance to see what all the different people involved are thinking.”
Committee members would submit final recommendations to the Board of Education.
Director Mike Brandt drafted the proposal presented to the school board at its March 9 meeting, in which he laid out his vision for the committee and the tasks it would undertake.
“I tried to make the scope both as limited and as expansive as necessary,” Brandt explained. “I don’t think we can solve every issue or present all the answers within an 18-month period… But the purpose of this is to have that space for discussion and learning so we can hear from people.”
Brandt proposed that the committee consist of at least 12 members: two school-board directors, three student representatives, an administrative designee, and a staff member from each school.
Up to 11 community members could also serve on the committee, if selected.
Brandt said the committee would help the district identify shortfalls in a more efficient manner, citing an example in which a student had to request an ADA-compliant entrance at their school.
“I’m guessing that’s not the first student who needed that,” Brand said. “But we didn’t have it, because we didn’t have a student come in and talk to us. We shouldn’t put that on the student to come and tell us. We should be going out and talking to them first, and that’s the goal with this.”
Several residents at the March 9 meeting spoke in favor the proposal.
School-board candidate Joel Lewis was the first to express support for the committee, pointing to a need for increased communication between the school district and its residents.
“We need a space where the community is able to have input and communicate directly with the board,” Lewis said. “I’m not going to say this will be easy, and that we won’t have bumps in the road. But it shows that, as a community and as a board, we are behind this and moving forward.”
Village-board candidate Robert McPherson spoke in favor of it for similar reasons.
Resident Mary Heimbecker said she supported the committee in hopes that future students would not have to endure the trauma that her children encountered while attending school in the district.
“When they were in the high school,” Heimbecker said, “they were called wetbacks and spics. They were told to swim back across the river. They had physical encounters because of their last name…Some of this stuff still goes on, so I would encourage you to have this committee started.”
One school-board member questioned the need for such a group.
Director Jack Heinemann pointed to existing efforts that the school district was making in regard to curriculum assessment and ensuring that it was inclusive in nature.
“Aren’t we currently reviewing our curriculum with Tim Schell to make sure that it’s inclusive?” Heinemann said. “We’ve got a lot of programs going on; we’ve got a lot of initiatives going on. And I think we’re moving towards inclusion. So I would challenge why we need the committee.”
Vice president Dave Boetcher argued that a committee could provide greater insight.
“This is different,” Boetcher said. “This is different in the fact that, as a working committee, they have more ability to gather information and resources and put it together – not only saying something to the board but working the staff and administration to look at issues more in depth.”
The board ultimately approved the proposal, with the recommendation that more administrative staff be included on the committee than initially proposed.
Those interested in serving on the committee should contact Brandt or school board president Joan Ensign.
