With their season on the line, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team delivered in a big way on Saturday night.
The Warriors were dominant from the opening tip, leading wire-to-wire in their WIAA Regional Final contest against Lake Geneva Badger, blowing out the Badgers by 40 points.
“Lake Geneva Badger is a great basketball team: 19-4 coming in,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Marcus Richter. “It was just awesome to see the way the girls responded to a great team.”
Waunakee 75,
Lake Geneva 35
Though the Warriors’ shots were falling to open the game – Waunakee hit four three pointers and sank three free throws in the game’s first 10 minutes – they were most impressive on the other end of the floor.
Possession after possession, the Badgers came up empty against a suffocating Warrior defense that forced turnovers, blocked shots and drew charges in abundance. 10 minutes in, Waunakee already held a 17-point, 23-5 lead and had surrendered just two made baskets.
“It’s something that we put an emphasis on every day: the defense; we always tell the girls no matter what’s happening on the offensive end, if they play great defense, they’ll give themselves a chance…” Richter added. “The intensity that they came out with tonight was awesome to see.”
While Waunakee was on offense, their inside-out game proved effective. The Badgers continually focused on and fouled Melanie Watson – who scored six of her eight first-half points from the free-throw line – leaving outside shooters open.
Elena Maier and Kylee Grabarski were the primary beneficiaries, each sinking a trio of three-pointers in the half. Maier alone outscored the Badgers 19 to 17 before halftime, leading to a 40-17 Warriors lead at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, it was a steady dose of scoring from Brooke Ehle that ensured the Badgers wouldn’t catch up to the Warriors. Ehle scored all 13 of her points in the initial 11 minutes after halftime, and Waunakee’s lead continued to grow.
With a big lead and the reserves in late, Ebba Harrison and Ava Bryan put the finishing touches on the blowout, scoring the game’s final five points to make it a 75-35 final.
Maier led all scorers with 23 points, followed by 13 from Ehle and nine by Grabarski. Watson added eight, while Lauren Meudt, Harrison and Ashley Sawicki each scored four. Anne Dotzler tacked on three, while Bryan and Elsa Stedman rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
The win was the 19th of the season for the Warriors, giving them a 19-5 record heading into next week’s WIAA Sectional Semifinal.
“We’ve been emphasizing all year long – with this being our first year as a staff – that we’re going to continue to get better as the season went on,” said Richter. “There were some rough patches throughout the season, but we always told the girls that as long as we were playing our best basketball at this time of year, we’re going to be just fine. I think that’s what we’re doing.”
Awaiting the Warriors in the sectional semifinal are the Spartans of Madison Memorial. Tip time against the Spartans is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, though the location – moved from Kenosha Tremper – is yet to be determined.
