Bring on the postseason.
The Waunakee boys’ hockey team won their regular-season finale last week, defeating the Cheavers of Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells to carry a three-game win streak into the WIAA playoffs.
Waunakee 6,
RWD 3
Briefly, the Cheavers actually held the lead against the Warriors: 14 seconds, to be exact.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells scored the game’s opening goal 28 seconds after the puck dropped. Fourteen seconds later, Waunakee’s Tyler Hoffman – from Magnus Sheridan – scored the response from the Warriors.
The goal was the first of four straight from Waunakee. Goals from Steven Pasinato, Danny Reis and Will Roe extended the lead to 4-1 before the Cheavers netted a shorthanded goal midway through the second period to make it a 4-2 game.
In the third, Waunakee buried two more goals – from Isaac Nett and Reis – to hold a 6-2 advantage. The Cheavers managed one more before the game was out, making the 6-3 score final.
In goal for the Warriors, Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke combined to make 28 saves in the victory.
Waunakee’s regular season record stands at 17-7-0 (9-1-0). The Badger North Champion Warriors will return home on Thursday to begin their playoff run against Cedarburg.
The third-seeded Warriors will square off against the sixth-seeded Bulldogs at the Ice Pond, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. With a win, Waunakee will advance to sectionals on Tuesday, Feb. 25, where the victor between Waupun and Stoughton will await.
