Taher has purchased a hydroponic growing system for the Waunakee Community School District – and the company’s chefs intend to put it to good use.
Cafeterias could soon produce their own lettuce, rather than rely on it being shipped to them.
“We go through almost 500 pounds of romaine a week,” Food Services Director Connie Vacho said. “That’s a lot of lettuce. And when you’re not getting it in, or it’s coming in brown and unready, that makes it hard – because we’re not putting out the quality products that we want to.”
Therefore, the food-service management company has invested in a solution to the problem.
The Flex Farm 288 growing system cost approximately $4,000. According to its manufacturer, it has been designed to hold 288 plants and can produce more than 300 pounds of produce a year.
With successful yields, Vacho said, the device could pay for itself within the next few years.
“It does come with a hefty price tag initially,” Vacho said. “But when you look at it in the long run, as long as you repeatedly use it, you’ll definitely get your investment back…because you can only grow in Wisconsin a few months out of the year.”
Vacho said the first few harvests will be an educational experience for her and her team.
Due to the learning curve involved, the system has been placed inside the high school cafeteria – a short walking distance from Vacho’s office in the Teaching and Learning Center.
“My plan is to start at the high school,” Vacho said, “because I need to figure out how it works. There’s a lot of measuring pH levels and things like that. So we need to see how it works, and how much labor is involved.”
The first seeds were planted Sept. 16, by members of Jay Farnsworth’s eighth-grade science class. Vacho said the plants could be ready for harvest by the end of this month.
However, quality would depend on how much attention is given to the hydroponic system.
“There is no soil involved at all,” Vacho said. “When you plant something into soil, you get all your nutrients from the soil and they go into the vegetables. With water, there are no nutrients involved. That’s why we need to take levels and add in those nutrients.”
Once her team has everything figured out, Vacho said, she would begin pursuing such systems for other schools in the district.
“Eventually,” Vacho said, “I want to take it down to the elementary schools…I’d love to have five or six of them – one at the high school, one at the middle school, one at the intermediate school and one at each of the elementary schools.”
Until then, Vacho said classes in the districts will take turns testing the system out.
