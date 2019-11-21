NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 11, 1924
Miss Iva L. Vogts and Lewis Bakke were united in marriage at the home of the bride’s parents on Wednesday.
John Engels of Dane, well known to many here, died at his home on Sunday evening.
Louis Quam, who raised tobacco for the Bong brother for years, left Friday for Norway.
Miss Helen Garrow of Dane and Elmer Wilke were quietly married at Rockford on Thanksgiving Day.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 13, 1934
Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Faust, the latter a sister of P.J. Uebersetzig, celebrated their golden anniversary at Madison, S.D., on Thanksgiving Day.
The Village of Dane has received their new fire truck which has been placed on order for some time.
An examination for a postmaster to fill the vacancy here in Waunakee has been announced by the General Postmaster.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1939
The W.A. O’Keefe herd of 18 registered and grade Holsteins was the high herd in the Verona Dairy Herd Improvement Assn. for November.
William Wagner has purchased the Tony Maly farm which is being operated by Richard and Wilfred Wagner.
A new sewing club has been organized for the women living in and near Dane. The first meeting will be held Dec. 14.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 14, 1944
The Waunakee high school basketball team defeated Lodi here by a score of 22-19.
Tony Speth hit a total of 572 pins Tuesday evening to lead in league bowling in Waunakee last week.
A Christmas concert will be held in the high school auditorium.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 15, 1949
Frank L. Dermody, 71, died Saturday evening at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Edmund Kuehn, after a long illness.
Lois Ireland, who is studying art in New York City, will spend the Christmas holidays with her parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Pertzborn announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 10, 1959
Miss Sharon Wipperfurth became the bride of Thomas Hellenbrand on Thanksgiving Day in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Wolfgang P. Karls, well-known resident of the Dane area, died in the Sauk-Prairie Hospital Monday evening after a long illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 11, 1969
Abraham J. Rosenberg, 66, former owner and operator of Rosenberg Co. Inc., died Monday, Dec. 8, in a Madison hospital after a long illness. He founded Rosenbergs in 1926.
Rollermatic Welding Corp completed the move to its new building in the Industrial Park.
St. Mary of the Lake women in Westport were busy baking more than 3 tons of fruitcakes.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 13, 1979
For the first time in two years, Waunakee’s varsity wrestlers dropped a conference meet when they were defeated 31-25 by Lodi’s matmen on Thursday. The loss also marked Lodi’s first win over the Waunakee team.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Endres, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1989
Two more industries have signed onto Waunakee’s Industrial Park. The Waunakee Village Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to approve offers from D&S Dental Laboratory Inc. and Suttle Press Inc.
Melissa Ann Dittman and Richard Donald Goeden were united in marriage on Oct. 28 at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church. She is the daughter of Allen and Mary Dittman, Waunakee, and he is the son of Rodney and Louise Goeden of Dane.
Thomas and Karen Miller, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Paul Andrew, born Tuesday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Jodi Hellenbrand sank two, what proved to be the decisive free throws, with nine seconds left in the game to help lift the Waunakee girls’ basketball team to a 47-46 squeaker over Monona Grove last Friday night in Waunakee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 9, 1999
As a result of last spring’s countywide referendum to set aside funds for park land, $4 million in the county’s 2000 budget is earmarked for parks and conservation purchases and maintenance. IShown are passengers boarding the Santa Train at the Waunakee Depot Sunday.
Stephanie Alexander, Jessica Klotzbach and Melissa Olsen will perform in the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s production of “The Nutcracker” at the Madison Civic Center.
Janet and Ralph Breunig, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son on Dec. 3 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 3, 2009
Dane County’s lawsuit challenging the Village of Waunakee’s extraterritorial zoning powers could have broad repercussions, depending on the outcome. Several other property owners who believed their property lay in Waunakee’s extraterritorial zoning area could find that their land is instead subject to the county’s zoning authority.
