EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 20, 1934
The Waunakee Junior Holy Name team was defeated by the St. James team by a score of 7-1 iin a baseball game played at Bakers Park on Sunday afternoon.
The following local boys played on the Waunakee team: Joe Simon, Jerome Meyer, Norbert Buechner, Vic Barbian, Vic Adler, Joe Barbian, Stephen Connor, Wilfred Worringer, Arthur Kessenich and Vernon Bacon. Allie Miller was the umpire.
Can you tell me what is more useful to us – the moon or the sun?
Answer – the moon is, because it gives more light at night when it is dark; the sun only shines in the daytime, when we don’t need it.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 1939
Art Kniseley, president of the Dane County Sportsmen’s League, visited the Waunakee Sportsmen’s Club at a recent meeting and complimented the local club on the good conservation work done during the past season. Kniseley said the County League has awarded the Waunakee Club 100 pheasants which have already been released.
St. John’s Catholic Church, as well as the neighboring churches, were well represented at the rally for peace which was held at East Bristol Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 6,000 joined with Archbishop Samuel Stritch of Milwaukee in a “fervent prayer to make man see.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 18, 1969
Rollermatic Welding Corporation has announced plans to construct a new 90x100 foot building in Waunakee’s Industrial park. The business was started in 1958 and incorporated in 1962 with Dave Stoltenberg as president and Robert Ziegler as vice-president. Rollermatic will be the second business in the recently opened industrial development area.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 20, 1979
Village and county law officers were Tuesday still investigating a rash of break-ins which occurred here last week, resulting in losses of approximately $1,200 to 11 local businesses and institutions.
The exterior of the dome shaped home of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Suchomel, 5140 Caton Lane, shows few signs of the fire which destroyed its furnishings and interior two weeks ago.
The congregation of Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee is inviting the public to attend a free organ recital this Sunday to celebrate the dedication of its new pipe organ.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent W. Peterson will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Alt, Waunakee, are rejoicing in the birth of a daughter on Sept. 15, 1979, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Margaret Dohm, age 84, formerly of the Braxton Apartments, died on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Waunakee Manor. She was born on Aug. 16, 1895, and was the former Margaret Doll.
Nathan Dreifke, 18, has entered active duty in the United States Air Force.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 1989
Nord Gear has made an offer to buy five acres south of their property, and the Waunakee Village Board has approved changes in the TIF rules to exempt the firm from time, set back and square footage requirements.
Members of the Waunakee High School’s class of ’89 scored just a shade below the statewide mean composition score on the American College Test (ACT).
Jean Rapraeger is featured as this week’s Tribune Profile. A Waunakee high school teacher and coach, Rapraeger began swimming as a young girl and went on to compete nationally.
Waunakee was beaten 21-6 by Monona Grove in a conference football game played in Warrior Stadium last Friday evening.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 16, 1999
The first property approved for development in the Waunakee business park will highlight the area’s natural beauty, according to the development plan.
The Waunakee school board scheduled a special meeting for Oct. 4 to decide what facility expansion or construction options deserve a closer look.
Marcel Schwab was the subject of this week’s profile. Schwab owned the mortuary and furniture store in Waunakee for 34 years. He was a member of the Dane County Funeral Director Association for 50 years. A member of the Waunakee Fire Department for 33 years, Schwab received an injury when a beam fell on his shoulder while he was trying to save a barn.
The varsity soccer team dominated play this past weekend and took home the trophy at the annual Brown Deer Cup tournament.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 10, 2009
Rachel Rydzewski was named the state’s Middle/Junior High School Teacher of the Year for 2009.
When county officials hatched a plan earlier this year to explore the possibility of marketing land around the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center for a potential quarry, Westport officials were none too pleased.
When Mike and Lori Farrell learned of the 4-month-old infant in Lake Mills who died allegedly from injuries sustained at the hands of his father, the news struck a too familiar chord. The Waunakee couple’s grandson, Aaron Roberts, died in February 2008 of injuries received in a similar manner. David Roberts, Aaron’s father, was later convicted of reckless homicide.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk made a rare Sun Prairie appearance at Market Street Diner Sept. 2 to meet with area employers regarding their possible participation in the Early Childhood Initiative (ECI).
Scott Adler, a member of Waunakee VFW Post 11244, is looking for help locating certain veterans. If any Waunakee residents served in either Iraq or Afghanistan, or if any friends or family know loved ones or others who have served in the wars, please have the veterans or their families contact Adler.
