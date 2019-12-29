There’s no place like home for the holidays.
The expression held especially true for both of Waunakee’s basketball programs; both the boys’ and the girls’ hoops teams stayed home over the weekend, with each emerging victorious in the two-day Ab Nicholas Holiday Hoops Classic.
“It’s fun to have good teams in your gym; it’s fun to have teams that aren’t normally in this gym, teams you don’t normally get to play,” said Waunakee’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Dana MacKenzie. “It’s a great event… The Nicholas family, with their help and the scholarships that we do from this, it’s pretty cool to have here.”
Girls
Waunakee 71,
Lakeland Union 41
It took a half of play for the girls to really get into their groove. The Thunderbirds – who came into the game boasting an 8-1 record – pressed early, bothering the Warriors’ offense, and Lakeland Union held a five-point advantage midway through the first half in a defensive struggle.
The Warriors turned to their frontcourt to jump-start their offense. Melanie Watson thoroughly controlled the offensive boards – with nine of her 14 rebounds coming on offense – and took advantage, scoring a handful of second-chance points as Waunakee finally took the lead with less than minutes to go before halftime. At the half, the Warriors’ lead stood at 22-19.
As play resumed in the second half, Waunakee’s defense continued their strong play, and their offense finally caught fire. Starting at the 13:50 mark with a basket from Kailee Meeker, the Warriors went on a 10-0 run – with six points scored by Meeker – to go up 34-25.
The Warriors continued to attack the basket, getting points from eight different players as they continued their run. By the time the clock showed 5:30, the Warriors had pulled off a 28-4 run, giving them a 52-29 lead and effectively sealing their spot in Saturday’s first-place game against Edgewood.
“Lakeland came down with a really good record, beating some really good teams up north,” said Waunakee’s Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Marcus Richter.
With their starters finished for the night, the Warrior bench continued to build their second-half lead, getting late baskets from Kylee Grabarski, Lauren Meudt, Ebba Harrison and Caitlyn Lynch to give the game its final score of 71-41.
Watson and Elena Maier led the Warriors with 12 points each, followed by eight by Meeker and Ashley Sawicki. Lauren Statz tacked on seven, while Meudt added six. Lynch and Ava Bryan tallied four points each, followed by Grabarski and Harrison with three apiece, while Anne Dotzler rounded out the scoring with two points.
The next night, Waunakee’s girls used an aggressive defensive effort to best the Crusaders of Edgewood in the title game.
Waunakee 58,
Edgewood 36
Having fallen in each of their first three games against top-10 ranked teams this season, the Warriors came into Saturday’s contest on a mission to break that streak against the seventh-ranked team in Division 3.
“We talked last night after the game about coming out with more energy. The girls – just off of that talk – came out with a little more energy…” said Richter. “We knew that they were going to have the huge size advantage, but we’ve talked about it all year: our team is deep. We have a lot of really good athletes, so any time we can try to turn the game into an up-and-down game, that’s going to play in our favor.”
The Warriors began the game by deploying a high-pressure defense, forcing Edgewood into turnover after turnover.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the court, the combination of Watson and Meeker scored the first 11 points for the Warriors as they began to build another lead. Later in the half, Watson pushed the lead into double digits by converting a three-point play to give Waunakee a 22-11 lead. After a three in response by the Crusaders, Waunakee closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 30-14 lead into the locker room.
After the break, the Crusaders managed to cut into the lead, but the closest they came was 40-30 with 10 minutes remaining in the game. The Warriors continued their pressure defensively, and allowed only six points – and one made field goal – in the final 10 minutes of play to cruise to a 58-36 victory, claiming first place in the tournament.
Watson and Maier once again led the Warriors with 17 points apiece, followed by Meeker with 11. Meudt tacked on four points, while Brooke Ehle scored three. Dotzler, Statz and Sawicki rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Claiming the tournament title over a top-10 opponent marks a milestone for this year’s team.
“We’ve played some of the better teams in the state really tough; we just haven’t been able to get over the hump against those teams,” added Richter. “It was another great opportunity to show that we can play with some of the better teams in the state. It was nice to get that win against a really good Edgewood team.”
Waunakee, now 6-3 (2-2 Badger North) returns to action in the new year, when they’ll host Reedsburg on Friday, Jan. 3. Tip time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Boys
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team couldn’t have had two more contrasting starts in their two games. The Warriors started out on fire in their first game against Port Washington – with five of their first six made baskets coming from beyond the arc – but began their second game against Marshfield with very little going right as they fell behind big early. In each game, however, a big run propelled the Warriors to victory.
Waunakee 73,
Port Washington 58
Against the Pirates, Waunakee’s run came late in the first half. Leading 17-15, Waunakee took control. Sparked by and Andrew Keller dunk, Waunakee ripped off a 17-0 run over a six-minute span to turn what was once a close game into a blowout.
Keller the scored the final five points of the half for the Warriors, giving the team a 39-21 lead at the half. Keller and Caden Nelson each scored 11 points to pace Waunakee in the first half.
In the second, a steady dose of Aidan Driscoll – who scored 12 of his team-high 15 points after halftime – kept Port Washington from mounting any sort of a comeback. Driscoll’s 12 points, combined with a combined 14 second-half from Caden Hough and Drew Regnier, meant Waunakee’s lead was never less than 15 points in the final 10 minutes of play.
The Warriors were able to coast to the finish line against the Pirates, securing a spot in Saturday’s championship contest with a 73-58 win.
Behind Driscoll’s team-high 15 points were Keller and Hough with 13 and Nelson with 12 points. Jack Dotzler added nine points, followed by Regnier with seven. Casey Fischer tallied three points, and Connor Keenan rounded out the scoring with one point.
Awaiting the Warriors on Saturday night were the Tigers of Marshfield.
Waunakee 53,
Marshfield 52 (OT)
10 minutes into their game against Marshfield, little had gone right for the Warriors.
The Tigers scored the game’s first 10 points, and in 10 minutes of play, Waunakee had hit only two shots, scoring a grand total of five points.
With an abundance of turnovers, their opponent already in the bonus, and a handful of their players already in foul trouble, things were looking bleak for Waunakee, trailing 19-5 with eight minutes to go until halftime.
“I’m not sure we were ready to play; I’m not sure we really had an understanding of how good Marshfield his, how they can grind you…” said MacKenzie. “Tonight, nothing was easy. We weren’t making our threes, weren’t really getting much in the post and there wasn’t much flow, and that’s a credit to Marshfield.”
Late in the half, Waunakee turned to guard Jake May – held scoreless the night before – to bring them back. The Warrior senior scored seven of his 11 first-half points in the final three minutes leading up to halftime, including three in the final four seconds.
“His effort is unbelievable,” MacKenzie said of May.
A steal and basket – with time expiring – by May closed the gap to just five points: 27-22 heading into the half.
After halftime, the Warriors made a concerted effort to get the ball into the paint, with Dotzler shouldering much of the work down low.
“We wanted the ball to start in the post; usually good things happen from there,” said MacKenzie. “Jack was our guy; he wanted the ball down there, and he was getting in position. That changed things for us.”
“Our mindset is just to work harder than our opponents,” added Dotzler. “Grind through it when things are going tough.”
Held without a point in the first half, Dotzler scored 10 in the second as Waunakee closed in on the Tigers. It was at the 12-minute mark when the Warriors began to make their game-defining run of the title game. Started by a May basket, six of Waunakee’s points during the 14-1 run that gave them a 43-41 lead after trailing 40-29 came off the hands of Dotzler, including a pair of crucial free throws to cap the run and put the Warriors up by two.
After a pair of made free throws by Marshfield tied the game at 43 with 1:36 to go, both defenses clamped down. The Tigers had a chance for a game-winner, but the Warriors forced their late shot to go wide with .8 of a second remaining. When Waunakee’s ensuing shot also missed the basket, the teams readied for overtime.
In the extra period, the Warriors wasted no time in building their biggest lead of the night. A pair of threes by Nelson – his only points of the night – sandwiched two free throws from Keller to put Waunakee up 51-46 with 2:27 remaining.
A cold stretch on offense – coupled with a pair of big plays from Marshfield’s offense – put the Warriors down 52-51 with 40 seconds left to play.
One more time, Waunakee turned to the post when they needed a play. May started the action with a drive, followed by a couple of passes that eventually found Dotzler in the short corner; with 25 seconds to go, Dotzler delivered.
“It was a team effort; I got a good pass from Andrew [Keller],” said Dotzler. “The shot just fell.”
Needing one final stop to complete the comeback, the Warriors got exactly that on the other end of the court to seal the 53-52 win, and the tournament title along with it.
“These guys have been fighting through a lot of stuff, a lot of adversity to start the year, and they’re answering every bell so far,” added MacKenzie. I’m proud of them and excited to see where we can get once we’re all healthy.”
May led all scorers in the game with 15, followed by 12 from Hough and Dotzler. Nelson added six, while Keller tacked on four, and Driscoll scored three. Randy Vojtisek rounded out the scoring with one point.
The boys’ record now stands at 8-1 (4-0 Badger North) heading into their next contest against DeForest on Jan. 4. Tip time against the Norskies is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
