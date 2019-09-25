The Warrior swim team has competed in a handful of races already this year, but there’s just something a different about the first Badger North dual of the season.
“That excitement and that nervous energy really does drive a lot of people,” said Waunakee’s Megan Maxfield.
The Warriors nearly doubled up the Thunderbirds in Baraboo on Tuesday, starting their dual season with a big win.
Waunakee 112,
Baraboo 58
Waunakee won 10 of the night’s 11 events, including all three relays. The team of Ella Graf, Makenzie Wallace, Abi Schmeiser and Grace Blitz took the meet-opening 200 medley relay in a time of 1:54.28, followed by the 200 freestyle relay team of Kajsa Rosenkvist, Alaina Sautebin, Dylan Ryniak and Blitz (1:47.15) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Sautebin, Blitz, Wallace and Schmeiser (3:48.57).
Wallace and Schmeiser each added a pair of individual victories, as well. Wallace took the 200 freestyle in 2:02.87 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.79, while Schmeiser won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.28 and the 100 butterfly in 58.76.
Adding wins in individual events were Blitz in the 50 freestyle (25.95), Rosenkvist in the 100 freestyle (57.06) and Ryniak in the 500 freestyle (5:40.49).
“It’s really exciting – especially coming off the Badger North Relays at the beginning of the month – to keep our place as the first-place team,” said Allie Hoffman.
A pair of Warrior swimmers – Graf and Maxfield – each finished second in two races. Maxfield finished behind her teammates in the 200 freestyle (2:11.94) and 500 freestyle (5:50.17), while Graf finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.60) and 100 backstroke (1:02.78).
Season-best times were sprinkled in up and down Waunakee’s lineup: a big boost to a team in the middle of a season.
“It definitely keeps morale up to go against a hard team like that and do that well,” added Maxfield.
“We’re hopefully on the right path; we’re doing a lot of speed, which I don’t know that a lot of them are used to until we get more towards the end of the year,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “We’re trying to mix it up so we get a good variety so they aren’t dog-tired all the time. We have our days where they’re pretty tired, and then our other days where we’re a little bit shorter and faster. Hopefully, being able to balance that and knowing what we have for speed now, that mental part of racing, works out well.”
Waunakee competed at Beaver Dam the following Tuesday, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The Warriors return home next Tuesday, when they’ll host DeForest for their third Badger North dual of the season. Start time at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center is scheduled for 6 p.m.
