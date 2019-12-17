School-board member Julie Waner has filed a non-candidacy form for the upcoming election, which will take place in April. She has served the district for more than a decade.
Waner announced her departure from the Board of Education on social media earlier this month.
“Though my passion for the impact public education can make in changing lives has not diminished,” Waner stated, “I think it’s time for a new voice to pick up the advocacy…It’s truly been my pleasure to serve, but I feel it’s time to spread that joy and opportunity to others.”
The public official served as vice president of the school board for 6 ½ years, from 2011 to 2018. She has since returned to her roots, as clerk – the first office she held on the Board of Education.
Having now served four terms, though, she has decided to pass the torch onto someone new.
“The district benefits when a variety of perspectives is represented,” Waner stated. “I’d love to see a younger person…take out the papers, give us a choice in April and show up ready to learn and engage on topics that help create an exceptional community for us all.”
Waner answered a similar calling in 2007, when she was first elected to the Board of Education. At the time of her candidacy, none of the board members had children who were still in school.
“I felt like they needed to hear the parent’s side of things,” Waner said. “That was my motivation at the time. You see things through a different lens as a parent. And when concerns do arise, I’m not one of those people who thinks it’s effective to complain from the sidelines.”
Waner said it’s important that the district be represented, at least in part, by an involved parent.
“You see how all the policies play out as a parent,” Waner said. “That was why I was first motivated – the passion that I felt for the role of public education, in terms of its ability to make a difference in people’s lives, and the fact that I had the time and perspective to contribute.”
The stay-at-home mom said serving on the school board is an opportunity for parents to express their concerns, while gaining insight into the reasons behind district policies and procedures.
“Rather than just make assumptions and judge from the sidelines,” Waner said, “it’s important to get involved and better understand the process. Then you appreciate why things are the way they are…There’s a better understanding and appreciation.”
Waner said she hopes several parents run for election in April, to give Waunakee voters a choice.
“Ideally,” Waner stated, “more than one candidate will be inspired to collect the necessary signatures by January 7 to get their names on the ballot.”
The spring election has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 7.
