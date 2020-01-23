With the race in the Badger North tightening, every game is a big one for the Cap City Cougars.
“That was our message before the game started: with the loss on Tuesday and the conference tightening up, we can’t afford to slip up,” said Cap City’s Head Coach Jeff Thornton. “Every game is important moving down the stretch.”
The Cougars bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a seven-goal win on Thursday night, besting the Badger Lightning 9-2.
Cap City 9,
Badger 2
Despite Cap City controlling the puck for the vast majority of the first period, it was the Lightning scoring the first goal of the game. Badger found the back of the net just 50 seconds after the puck dropped, taking an early 1-0 lead.
“We came out flat,” said Thornton. “But I thought we adjusted well… and started to play our style of hockey.”
The Cougars didn’t allow another shot on goal for the rest of the period. On the other end of the ice, Cap City got into a groove, scoring three goals before the first was over. Audrey Wood tied the game with 9:14 to play, followed by goals from Zephryn Jager and Amanda Bauer.
The second period brought more of the same, as the Cougars scored three more goals to make it 6-1. Rachel Robbins, Lauren Bliefernicht and Kallen Gill each beat the Lightning goalie in the period.
Cap City’s opponent did manage one goal late in the period to shave the Cougar lead to four goals.
The Cougar offense kept on humming in the third, scoring three more goals to put a running clock on, bringing a quick end to the game. Mary Goss, Aubrie Deprey and Bliefernicht all found the back of the net to give the game its final score of 9-2.
“We had some nice scoring from a lot of players that don’t get a lot of goals historically for us,” added Thornton. “As we got into the game a little bit, we mixed up lines, put some new combinations together and get some new looks.”
Izzy Hahn made a total of six saves in the victory. Tallying assists for the Cougars were Jager with four, followed by Robbins, Bliefernicht and Bauer with two apiece. Olivia Thompson, Gill, Wood and Teagan Marcoullier each had one assist each.
Cap City’s record now stands at 15-2-0 (8-1-0) heading into Monday’s contest against the Fox Cities Stars. The puck is scheduled to drop at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
