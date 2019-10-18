Another meet, another big win for the Waunakee girls’ swim team.
This time, Waunakee took down another Badger North Conference opponent in Lodi on Tuesday.
Waunakee 127,
Lodi 43
In scoring nearly triple the points of Lodi, the Warriors won all 11 races, finished in second place eight times, and swept the top three in four events. This comes even as the team continues to shift their lineup a bit as the end of their regular season approaches.
“When they’re tired and they still expect to hit those times they want to hit, it becomes tough,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “If they can move themselves around a little bit and improve on something they haven’t swam in a while, that’s a positive.”
Seven Warrior swimmers combined to win the eight individual races. Abi Schmeiser led the way with a pair of victories in the 200 individual medley (2:16.45) and 500 freestyle (5:26.70). Also winning races were Dylan Ryniak in the 200 freestyle (2:10.26), Grace Blitz in the 50 freestyle (26.35), Brooke Bound in the 100 butterfly (1:06.94), Kajsa Rosenkvist in the 100 freestyle (57.46), Alaina Sautebin in the 100 backstroke (1:02.40) and Makenzie Wallace in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.22).
Waunakee also took all three relays; the 200 medley relay team of Ella Graf, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz won in a time of 1:56.70, the 200 freestyle relay team of Wallace, Rosenkvist, Blitz and Schmeiser touched the wall in 1:44.41, and the 400 freestyle group of Sautebin, Ryniak, Blitz and Rosenkvist won in 3:54.88.
In four events – the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay – the Warriors swept the top three spots. Behind Ryniak in the 200 freestyle were Megan Maxfield (2:13.93) and Tessa Pauls (2:16.82); finishing second and third in the 200 individual medley were Wallace (2:20.43) and Sautebin (2:24.27). After Bound in the 100 butterfly, Waunakee had Sydney Schumacher (1:08.23) and Allie Hoffman (1:11.64); the final sweep came in the 400 freestyle relay, where the team of Pauls, Schumacher, Graf and Bound finished second in 4:12.43 and the team of Hoffman, Sarah Walther, Rachel Fahey and Maxfield took third in 4:26.09.
The Warriors hit the road on Tuesday, competing in Portage; results from this meet were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee returns home next Tuesday against Sauk Prairie for their final regular-season meet.
“This part of the season is just mental; it’s talking about how they feel and getting through it…” said Frank. “If you can keep your mind in it, we’ll just keep grinding away and we’ll get there together.”
