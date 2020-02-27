NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 26, 1925
A.J. DeBower will sell his personal property at public auction on the Marie DeBower farm Wednesday, March 4.
Christ Vogts has sold his personal property on his farm and will move to Arlington in the near future.
Gerald Raemisch attended the Advance Rumely Tractor School at Madison last week.
John Miller has rented the Andrew Schunk farm south of Waunakee, formerly occupied by Mrs. Jacob LaCrosse.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 28, 1935
A blizzard which swooped down on Waunakee last Sunday and Monday tied up traffic when the snow was whipped by a 35-mile wind.
Seven hundred parishioners and friends were on hand Sunday afternoon to welcome the new pastor, Father Michael J. Jacobs, to St. John’s Parish.
The fire department was called to extinguish a chimney fire at the Mrs. Anton Statz home Thursday evening.
The high school basketball team defeated Arena last week Wednesday by a score of 14-11.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
February 29, 1940
August Goltz, 42, died at his home in the Village of Dane on Tuesday, Feb. 27, after a lingering illness.
Wally Kainz rolled a 599 total to top the Waunakee bowling league at Middleton Tuesday night.
A farewell party was given to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Treinen at their home Saturday evening.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 1, 1945
Mrs. T.P. O’Malley slipped on the ice and fell, fracturing her hip last week, Tuesday.
Pfc. Francis Dorn is with the Engineer Combat Battalion in the French Alps along the Franco-Italian border.
The Senior Class has chosen Bernette Karls as Daughter of the American Revolution representative from Waunakee High School.
Dutch Bernards had high totals in the Waunakee leagues last week with 570 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 2, 1950
The Waunakee High School basketball team took second place in the tournament held at Prairie du Sac last week.
Michael Fell Sr., 70, died at his home in this village Friday after a lingering illness.
The Civic Clubbers defeated Waterloo Sunday 54-39 to win the Northern Section Championship in the Home Talent League.
Mrs. Mathew Diebold, sister of Vincent Hurts, died at the home of her daughter at Madison the fore part of the week.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 25, 1960
Arnold C. Dohm, 65, died Sunday en route to a Madison hospital after a heart attack.
Joe Kruschek, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kruschek, Waunakee, was selected as a winner of the speech contest held recently by the Waunakee Chapter of the Future Farmers of America.
Frank J. Kneubuhler, 81, well known farmer of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Thursday morning after a long illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 28, 1970
James Kaltenberg of Waunakee was elected President of Argus Assn.
Five people from Waunakee were injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Cuba Valley and McChesney roads. They were Dixie Heimann, Patrick, Steven, Lloyd and William Heimann.
The Waunakee school board has scheduled a general information meeting to be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, regarding the bond referendum.
Waunakee Warriors lost to McFarland 75-41. They will tangle with Mt. Horeb in a District Tournament Friday.
Simon Builders and Murphy Printers are the Midget Tournament Champions for the 1969-1970 season.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 21, 1980
Mr. Tony Dahmen, a resident of the Waunakee Manor Retirement apartments, celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wagner, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Former Lodi residents now residing in Waunakee are Mr. and Mrs. Dan Lynch and their daughter, Tracy. The Lynches raise Arabian horses.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Meier announce the engagement of their daughter, Carole Jo, to James Karls Petzke, son of Elizabeth Petzke and the late Rodulph Petzke of Portage.
Three Warriors qualified to represent Waunakee in this week’s WIAA State Wrestling Tournament as a result of their performances in the Sectionals last Saturday at Mt. Horeb.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 1, 1990
The Waunakee school board’s facility committee wants to go back to the voters a second time with a proposal to spend $6 million for a school building project.
The much debated River Ridge Run proposal faces an uncertain future now that the Madison City Council has rejected the plan.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Chapman, Belleville, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, LaVonne Joyce, to Vernon George Acker, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Acker of Waunakee.
Waunakee has advanced to the Sauk Prairie WIAA Class B sectional after winning a regional championship basketball game last Saturday night against Poynette.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 24, 2000
Town of Westport and Village of Waunakee officials are at odds over the village board’s decision to accept the annexation petition for John Ganser’s 62 acres at the southwest corner of the village.
UW-Madison history professor John Sharpless has launched his bid for the Second Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin.
Brian and Kelly Statz, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son on Feb. 16 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 25, 2010
The Waunakee school board reviewed results from a district telephone poll on the proposed referendum questions at a special board meeting Monday night.
Waunakee plan commissioners approved a site plan for the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink (WDIR) Monday but required that the roof materials match the building materials.
Although officials from Dane County, the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport have put a lawsuit behind them, questions surrounding the county’s proposal for a quarry still linger.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors wants local governments to share the costs of a new countywide interoperable radio system starting in 2013.
Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney fired Shawn Haney in 2008. Now, Haney is trying to take Mahoney’s job. Haney, 46, is running for Dane County Sheriff in the November general election. If successful, he would return to a department he spent a lot of time in.
