When you’re Waunakee, you can always count on a tough time playing in DeForest.
The Warrior volleyball team recovered from a slow start on Thursday against the Norskies, ultimately earning their second Badger North victory this year.
Waunakee 3,
DeForest 1
The Norskies took a closely-contested first set 25-22, putting Waunakee in an early hole.
Waunakee turned to quality defensive play to turn the match around. The Warriors were able to consistently disrupt DeForest’s attack, recording a total of 20 blocks – led by seven from Kaitlin Jordan and five each from Chloe Larsen and Jocelyn Meinholz – in the match.
On the other end, Milla Malik and Meinholz led Waunakee’s attack with a combined 30 kills – 17 from Malik and 13 from Meinholz – as the Warriors controlled the next two sets. After winning set two 25-18 and set three 25-19, Waunakee had the Norskies on the ropes.
DeForest fought back in the fourth, hoping to extend the match to a fifth set on their home court. The Warriors finished the job, though, winning set number four 25-23 to up their conference record to 2-0 in 2019.
Sam Miller led the Warriors in both aces – with three – and assists, with 20. Hayley Krysinski was tops on the team in digs, recording 12, while Caitlyn Lynch was second in both digs (9) and assists (17).
Waunakee returns home on Thursday for their next match: another Badger North contest against Reedsburg before heading to Milwaukee on Friday for another tournament. Start time on Thursday at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m.
