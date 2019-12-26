Waunakee Middle School student Olivia Lautz wrapped dozens of presents this holiday season. And most of them were for people she had never met before.
The 14-year-old started her own gift-wrapping business in mid-December.
Lautz said she came up with the idea while watching a program about prospective business owners who pitch their ideas to venture capitalists in pursuit of seed money.
“I was at my friend’s house watching ‘Shark Tank,’” Lautz said. “And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m good at wrapping presents, and it’s the holiday season…I could make money doing this.’”
Two days later, the teen approached her father with the business idea.
“It sounded really cool,” said Roger Lautz. “It was perfect for her, too. She likes wrapping packages. And she has been talking about wanting to do something to get some more spending money, but wasn’t quite sure what to do. So when she had the idea, I was like, ‘Go for it.’”
The father-daughter duo began gathering supplies and approaching local businesses where Lautz might be able to offer her services to people shopping for Christmas presents.
One of the businesses they approached was Red & White Wine Bar.
“We were kicking around some ideas about where to do this,” Roger Lautz said. “And one of our friends mentioned that Lake Life had moved out, and that a new place was moving in. I said, ‘Well it seems like a nice place. Maybe it would be a good one to ask.’”
The owners of the wine bar consented and, two days later, the 14-year-old was in business.
“(The first day) was pretty slow,” Olivia Lautz said. “Only one person came in. But the person who did brought like eight boxes. So I made between 20 and 30 dollars, I’d say.”
Lautz said her services begin at $1 per present, but increase with the size of the gifts.
“I’m starting it at a dollar,” Olivia Lautz said. "And then depending on the size and shape – like if it’s a cup or a candle – I’ll charge more, because those are more difficult to wrap. I honestly just learned to wrap a candle.”
The teen said she has yet to come up with a name for her business. However, her father has been suggesting that she use a modern play on words.
“I was joking around and came up with one,” Roger Lautz said, “but she doesn’t really like it. I called it ‘O-Wraps.’ And she said, ‘I don’t rap, Dad.’ But I’m old, so I said, ‘Get out the beat box.’ And she just said, ‘No, Dad.’”
Lautz said future plans include extending her services to other holidays, such as Mother’s Day.
