It’s been an impressive four years for the Waunakee’s girls’ swim team’s senior class.
The Warriors capped off their conference season this past Saturday, scoring 475 points to take first place at the Badger North Conference Meet. With the win – along with an unblemished record in regular-season dual meets – the Warriors claimed their fifth consecutive Badger North Conference Title.
“We haven’t lost a dual meet, either, so we’re now undefeated in our conference meets,” Waunakee senior Abi Schmeiser said of the class of 2020’s four years in the Badger North. “That’s a great group of girls that I’ve come up with. It feels good to do that with them.”
Badger North Conference Meet
Waunakee took the lead with the first event of the day, with the team of Ella Graf, Makenzie Wallace, Schmeiser and Grace Blitz winning the 200 medley relay in 1:49.89. The race was the first of seven victories on the day in a landslide win.
Schmeiser led the way, going four-for-four in her races. In addition to being part of the winning 200 medley relay, Schmeiser and her teammates Wallace, Alaina Sautebin and Blitz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.70; individually, Schmeiser claimed victories in the 200 individual medley (2:09.24) and the 100 butterfly (57.30).
Three more Warrior swimmers won individual races. Dylan Ryniak won the 500 freestyle in 5:25.25, Graf took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.81, and Wallace was victorious in the 100 breaststoke, touching the wall in 1:07.35.
Waunakee’s depth was on full display throughout the meet; the Warriors posted nine more top-five finishes to outpace second-place DeForest by 100 points. The relay team of Kajsa Rosenkvist, Blitz, Sautebin and Ryniak took second in the 400 free relay (3:44.55), and Rosenkvist added an individual second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:59.92). Sautebin posted one more second-place finish in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in 2:17.68.
Wallace, Sautebin and Blitz each finished in third place, as well: Wallace in the 200 freestyle (2:00.10), Blitz in the 50 freestyle (25.71) and Sautebin in the 100 backstroke (1:00.99).
Rounding out the top-five finishes were Rosenkvist in the 100 freestyle (57.26) and a pair of Megan Maxfield races: the 200 freestyle (2:03.94) and 500 freestyle (5:36.58).
“I’m just really excited I swam really fast; I’m really thrilled that the team also swam really fast,” added Schmeiser. “We all just supported each other, cheered for each other and pulled it off.”
Waunakee’s postseason run begins on Saturday at their WIAA Sectional Meet. The Warriors will travel to Beloit Memorial with hopes of earning their spots at next week’s WIAA State Meet.
Start time at Beloit Memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m.
