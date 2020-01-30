NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 29, 1925
The Waunakee Men’s Club voted to lease Riphahn’s hall for a five-year term at their meeting held last week Thursday.
Harold Wheeler had the highest scholastic standing in high school the past six weeks with a mark of 90.4.
Allan R. and Harvey Burr have purchased another line of the Waunakee Canning Co.
Little Doris Bacon fell from a chair and fractured her arm last week. Dr. Shaw set the fracture.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 31, 1935
In spite of the varied weather conditions, the new Waunakee Park is better than three-fourths finished at the present time.
Richard C. Burr, age 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Burr, died at his home in Madison Sunday after a brief illness.
Julie Schwenn of Dane lost a horse which fell on the ice east of his home on Tuesday.
Miss Mary Sixer has sold her home in this village to Ray Ripp of Springfield. He will take possession March 1.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
February 1, 1940
The Waunakee Merchants defeated Marshall here Monday night at the high school gym by a 34-29 score.
The depot at Dane and the John Wolf garage were looted by thieves last week Thursday, but their efforts were not very profitable.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 1, 1945
Pvt. Henry Bram, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Bram, died Jan. 12 of wounds received in action in Belgium.
Sgt. Bernard A. Frederick was presented with the Air Medal Award for his courageous service in combat.
The Production Board order prohibits outside lighting, outside advertising, etc. to conserve the energy for manufacturing.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 2, 1950
Frank Keegan Sr., 65, father of Frank Keegan Jr. of Waunakee, died at his home at Mendota Wednesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ziegler announce the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Mrs. Otto Otteson, mother of Dr. O.A. Otteson, died Tuesday at her home.
Tony Speth had the highest totals in the Waunakee league when he hit a 585 pin total.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 28, 1960
Miss Elizabeth Kessenich, 82, well-known to many in this area, died Friday in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Hilary Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ziegler, Ashton, announce the birth of a son on Jan. 19.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 29, 1970
Five village residents filed nomination papers for three vacancies on the village board. They are Joe Hellenbrand, Math Laufenberg, Jerome Meyer, all incumbents, and James Block and Dan Meyer.
The Warriors dropped a pair of games. They lost a squeaker to Lodi Friday 49-48, and were thumped 72-49 at Cassville Saturday night.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 31, 1980
Mrs. Frances Kennedy, 5502 S. Kennedy Drive, Westport, will be 90 years of age on Feb. 1.
The promotion of Judy Meicher to assistant cashier of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee was announced Monday by Jim Schmitz, president of the bank.
The Waunakee Warriors wrestlers traveled to Columbus last Thursday and recorded their fifth conference victory in a row with a decisive 58-3 win.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Hron, Dane, are the proud parents of a baby girl born on Jan. 19 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 1, 1990
Martha Webber, daughter of John and Bonnie Webber, returned from Central America where she was appalled by what she saw. Some 400,000 people have disappeared in Guatemala.
Michael and Wendy Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a baby boy, Sean Mitchell, born on Jan. 24 at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 28, 2000
New legislation passed in the state budget will require many municipalities throughout Wisconsin to revise their land-use plans in the next 10 years.
Melanie Filipowicz was named the new liaison police officer at the Waunakee school district.
Students at Waunakee Intermediate and Middle Schools are following the theme of Kindness and Justice this January in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Waunakee High School students were evacuated from the school after a bomb threat was issued around noon on Monday. The evacuation went smoothly as police searched the building for a bomb. Nothing was found.
Eileen Bruskewitz has announced her candidacy for the open District 25 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Phil Bakke, a local chiropractor who sings in a choir and will appear in a local stage production.
Curtis and Natalie Dresen, Waunakee, have announced the birth of Elana Nicole, born Tuesday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Ryan Mansky was recently named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All State Team.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 28, 2010
Monday night the Waunakee school board took a big step toward an April referendum by agreeing to a set of questions for the ballot and a rough dollar amount.
Engineers with the state’s Department of Transportation are hoping to have the refined roundabout design done at the end of the month and present it to business owners then.
After two meetings set on the proposed Bishops Bay development, the necessary approvals for an urban service area extension are still pending.
Supporters of a bill that could push schools to eliminate Indian mascots, logos and nicknames are hopeful that the most recent push will be more successful than those of the past.
After a closed session meeting last week, the Waunakee Village Board voted to contract with the firm, enetrix, to study its management structure and the option of adopting a city structure.
