NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 19, 1925
John D. Bowles of the Town of Westport died Thursday of a long illness resulting from a fractured hip.
The heaviest snowfall of the year occurred Thursday night and Friday afternoon. There were nine inches on the level.
Mrs. T.D. Hart was surprised Sunday when a party was given in her honor on the occasion of her birthday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 21, 1935
Wm. P. Fisher, 90, oldest Waunakee citizen here and last Civil War veteran, passed away Sunday, March 16, at his home here.
The sleet storm Saturday did considerable damage in this community.
John Pertzborn, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Pertzborn of Springfield, died at a Madison hospital on Monday.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
March 21, 1940
At the Village Caucus held Tuesday night, Julius Diederich was selected to oppose Herman Doll for president and supervisor.
Waunakee ranked fourth in the state for the sales of Christmas Seals to prevent tuberculosis.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vasen and daughter, Alyce, moved into their new home Friday.
A herd of 16 grade Guernseys owned by Carl Borchers led the herds in the Verona Dairy Herd Improvement Association for the month of February.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 22, 1945
The Junior Class has chosen “A Flower Garden” as their prom theme for this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Brausen announce the birth of a daughter at Litterman General Hospital, San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 28.
Donald Bernards observed his 15th birthday anniversary on Wednesday, March 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 23, 1950
Tuesday was the first day of spring, and Wednesday we had three inches of snow. They claim there is three feet of frost in places.
Laura Statz, Doris Ripp, Lucille Grosse and Stella Brabender will take part in the District Forensic contest.
Mrs. George Kessenich, 73, died suddenly Tuesday evening while returning home from a Christian Mothers meeting.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 17, 1960
Waunakee will host more than a thousand high school students on Saturday, April 8, and Saturday, April 30, when the Annual District Music Festival is held here.
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Meyer, Waunakee, announce the arrival of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on Tuesday, March 8.
A surprise birthday party was given Sunday for LeRoy and Louis Theis at the LeRoy Theis home. Their birthdays occurred on March 14 and 16.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 19, 1970
Chicago and Northwestern Railway Co. plans to close the railway station here. Service for the Waunakee area would be handled through a traveling agent located in the Central Agency station in Madison.
Alfred (Flip) Roessler, 70, co-editor of The Waunakee Tribune until his retirement in August 1968, died Sunday, March 15, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness. Born in Jefferson, he lived in Waunakee since 1920.
An informal meeting will be held in early April for the purpose of organizing the Centennial Committee for 1971.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 20, 1980
Nancy Epping, senior center for the Waunakee High School girls’ basketball team, was selected to the first team All-Conference squad last week.
Mrs. Rose E. Meinholz, Waunakee, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 17, at her home.
Brenda Kay Hohlstein, of Waunakee, is one of the Career Graduates who will receive a diploma from Patricia Stevens Career College on Saturday, March 22.
Steve Reis, with a 717 series, is the 14th man with a high honor count to bowl at the Waun-A-Bowl in the men’s leagues.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 22, 1990
The board approved an offer from Steve and Rita Daleo, owners of Quality Machining, a high precision machining shop in Westport, to purchase land in the Industrial Park.
Dave Ripp has no opposition as he heads to his fourth two-year term on the Dane County Board.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jean Mindel, who is extensively involved with the community theater here.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 16, 2000
A small audience showed up Tuesday night to hear school district administrator Gene Hamele explain the issues involved in the April 4 referendum.
Members of Waunakee’s Economic Development Committee raised questions that have plagued the village for years: What do businesses want to see in the downtown redevelopment plan? And what role should the village take in helping to finance improvements?
Since the Waunakee school district began offering full-day kindergarten, parents are signing their kids up.
Frank Hoppe, Waunakee’s recreation director, is moving to a position with the Department of Natural Resources.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 18, 2010
Next year the Intermediate School will be out of space and unlike in recent years, it doesn’t look like any space can be shared at Heritage Elementary. That, District Administrator Randy Guttenberg says, is the most glaring area of need in the district.
The Waunakee Village Board met in closed session Monday to negotiate the details of contributions it will provide toward construction of an ice rink at the Hogan Road recreation area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.