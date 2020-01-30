The Badger North Conference Meet is quickly approaching.
Waunakee’s boys’ swim team competed in their final home dual meet of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 21, hosting the Eagles of Sauk Prairie.
Sauk Prairie 102,
Waunakee 68
Though the Warriors top-end talent bested the Eagles’ top-end talent, it was Sauk Prairie’s depth that allowed them to best Waunakee.
{span}”Sauk has a lot of depth,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “[They’re a] strong team with great coaches.”{/span}
The Warriors won seven of the night’s 11 events, including the opening and closing relays.
In the 200 medley relay, the quartet of Zach Vinson, Nolan Wallace, Luke Kobza and Paul Busse finished first in a time of 1:44.47, while the relay team of Kobza, Ollie McCook, Sean Shrader and Vinson took the 400 freestyle relay with a finish of 3:29.88.
Individually, Vinson and Busse each led the way with a pair of first-place finishes.
Busse won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:04.94 and the 500 freestyle with a finish of 5:03.21, while Vinson took the 100 butterfly in 53.63 and the 100 backstroke with a finish of 55.76.
Wallace posted the final individual victory of the night for the Warriors, taking the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.64.
Though the Eagles only won four events to Waunakee’s seven, their ability to place highly in events throughout the meet proved to be the difference.
{span}”We have many new swimmers on our team this season,” Frank added. “We have talked about how scoring works and what it’s going to take to win meets. Everyone has to grab points. Not just the fastest guys, but every swimmer has to contribute.”{/span}
Waunakee traveled to McFarland the following Tuesday to compete in their final dual meet of the season, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
The Warriors will head to Middleton on Saturday for their final tune-up before the Badger North Conference Meet. Start time at the Middleton High School pool is scheduled for 1 p.m.
