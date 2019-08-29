With school not yet in session, the Waunakee girls’ golf team is taking advantage of their extra time on the course. The Warriors competed four out of five days last week, participating in three different events.
“When you have a season that is condensed into 65 days, and knowing that 18-hole tournaments are a full day’s commitment, it is greatly beneficial to get a good number of matches/tournaments in prior to school starting,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller.
The first of Waunakee’s three events took place on Monday and Tuesday; the two-day Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Invitational was held Monday at the Fairways of Woodside Golf Course and Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course.
Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Invitational
Out of a field of 21 teams, the Warriors placed sixth overall with a two-day score of 672.
Leading the way for Waunakee was Elena Maier. The junior’s second-day 77 led to a team-low score of 161, which tied for 16th place out of 125 golfers. Aly Kinzel wasn’t far behind; her second-day score was an 80, which put her at 168 and in a tie for 28th place.
Rounding out the scores for the Warriors were Sydney Grimm in a tie for 32nd with 170, Brooke Ehle in a tie for 39th with 173 and Carsen Genda in a tie for 55th with 184. Gabby Ziegler and Natalie Hoege also combined to shoot a 181, good for 53rd place.
The next day, Waunakee returned home for a Badger North meet against Mount Horeb.
Waunakee 177,
Mount Horeb 239
The Warriors took five of the top six spots against the Vikings at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Wednesday, ensuring the match wasn’t close.
Kinzel carded the low score on the day with a nine-hole score of 40. Grimm and Ehle were right behind her with scores of 43 and 45, respectively. Maier tied for fourth with a 49, and Ziegler turned in a 52.
Genda led the JV team to a win, as well, carding a score of 44 on the day.
After a much-needed day off from competition, the Warriors were back at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Friday for a 13-team invitational.
Waunakee Invitational
Waunakee struggled a bit in their final competition of the week. After posting a total of nine sub-90 rounds between Monday and Tuesday, no Warrior was able to break the 90-stroke barrier on Friday.
“An obvious drawback is not getting quality practices in to develop areas of the game that need it,” Miller said of having so many competitions early on. “Our team really needed to work on our touch around and on the green.”
Waunakee fielded two teams: purple and white. The white team – consisting of Kinzel, Grimm, Ehle, Maier and Genda – took fourth place, while the purple team of Hoege, Ziegler, Emma Piette, Emily Humphrey and Taylor Swalve took 10th place.
Ehle and Genda had the low scores of the day for the Warriors; each carded an 18-hole score of 90, good for a 16th-place tie. Ehle has been particularly consistent for Waunakee early on.
“Brooke probably has the most steady short game on the team,” said Miller. “She isn’t as long as others off of the tee, but she has a lot of confidence in getting up and down from anywhere around the green. Her putting average per nine holes is impressive.”
Kinzel came in tied for 19th with a score of 91, followed by Maier in 24th with a 94 and Grimm in 26th with a 95.
Waunakee was originally scheduled for another invitational on Monday, Aug. 26, at Maple Bluff Country Club, but weather postponed the Crusade Fore a Cure event to Sept. 16.
The Warriors next meet was the following Wednesday at Portage Country Club, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee will hit the links next on Sept. 7 at Pleasant View Golf Course. The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
