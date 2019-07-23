After cutting down the dead ash tree in his front yard, Dan Turnquist stared at the two-and-a-half-foot stump sticking out of his lawn and wondered what to do with it.
“It was about 30 inches tall,” Turnquist said, “and 20 inches in diameter.”
The Westport resident reached out to several tree services and was told that to remove the stump, it would cost him between $300 and $400. Unimpressed, he decided to take care of it himself.
“I just thought, What the heck? I’ve got a chainsaw,” Turnquist said. “I was just going to slowly try to chop at it and see what happens. I talked to my wife and she said, ‘That sounds awesome. Go give it a shot.’ And so I did.”
As the woodchips began to fly, Turnquist realized the stump presented a unique opportunity. Having created maps of the world for years, he saw potential for an unprecedented art project.
“I’ve drawn maps since age 13,” Turnquist said. “But I’ve never had a tree stump to work with.”
The artist started sawing the stump into a sphere and, 10 days later, had the likeness of a globe. At that point, Turnquist said, the following steps were pretty much second nature to him.
“I’d been working with an electric chainsaw to carve it out into a ball,” Turnquist said. “Once I had the ball formed, from there, I just drew on lines of longitude and latitude and started drawing a map. It was almost second-hand, because I’ve done it a dozen times.”
Turnquist said he was initially concerned with how neighbors would view the project.
“When he saw that I was cutting (the stump),” Turnquist said, “my neighbor Doug guessed at what I was trying to create. From that point on, he was the one who watched what I was doing.”
However, his fears were qualmed when people started sharing their thoughts.
“I’ve never heard ‘awesome’ so many times in my life,” Turnquist said. “Everyone sees it as a piece of art, and I kind of see it as recycling…I’ve had neighbors come by and walk up into the yard to take a closer look at it.”
The mapmaker said, considering all the positive feedback he has received, he has no intentions of ever getting the stump pulled.
“Right now,” Turnquist said, “it’s a permanent fixture. I have no plans to remove it. If somebody comes sneaking by in the middle of the night with a chainsaw, cuts it off and rolls the ball away, that could happen. But for now…I’m going to leave it there.”
