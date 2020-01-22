Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.