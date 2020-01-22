The Warrior girls’ hoops team is getting on a roll.
With a win on Saturday over Watertown at the Badger Challenge, Waunakee has now won six straight, with an average margin of victory of over 21 points. The Warriors’ contest against the Goslings was precisely in line with that margin; Waunakee’s 21-point victory marked their 10th win of the season.
Waunakee 58,
Watertown 37
In a contest between the third-ranked teams in the Badger Conference – Waunakee third in the North and Watertown third in the South – the Warriors proved to be too much for the Goslings to match.
While the Goslings were able to rely on consistent scoring from only two players – Lily Gifford and Teya Maas combined to score 25 of the team’s 37 points – the Warriors benefited from a well-rounded scoring attack. Four Waunakee players accounted for at least nine points in the game; this balanced attack saw the Warriors build a double-digit lead by the time halftime hit.
Leading 24-13 at the break, Waunakee’s offense picked up the pace. The Warriors added another 34 points in the second half.
With Watertown unable to keep pace, Waunakee’s lead ballooned to 21 – 58-37 – by the time the final horn rang.
Lauren Statz led Waunakee with 12 points in the game, followed by Elena Maier with 11, while Melanie Watson and Lauren Meudt each tacked on nine points. Anne Dotzler chipped in six points, and Brooke Ehle and Ashley Sawicki each had four. Kylee Grabarski rounded out the scoring with three points.
After their win, Waunakee’s record stood at 10-3 (5-2 Badger North) heading into Tuesday’s contest against Appleton West, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. The Warriors will return to action on Thursday, when they host Mount Horeb in Badger North action. Tip time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
