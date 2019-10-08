The Town of Westport adopted revisions to its short-term-rental code this week. Among the changes was an increased penalty for those who violate the ordinance.
Town Administrator Tom Wilson said the fine was simply too low.
“I got a call from the (owner of a short-term rental we shut down),” Wilson said. “They had one more weekend that people were going to stay beyond what they said they would have. They said, ‘The fine you told us was $500. We’re going to ask the renters if they will pay it to stay here.’”
Town Board Chair Dean Grosskopf said allowing the owners of the property to continue renting their house would be unacceptable, seeing that they had agreed to shut down their operation.
“We’ve got to come down like a ton of bricks on them,” Grosskopf said.
The board revised the ordinance to include a penalty of $1,000 each day an owner is in violation. For rents greater than $667, the penalty would be 150 percent of their daily rental amount.
“It’s a ton and a half,” Wilson said, “a hundred and fifty percent.”
Wilson said the revisions will go into effect after official publication, which should occur next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.