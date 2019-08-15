NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 11, 1924
Frank Raemisch has about completed threshing in this vicinity and is now repairing and getting his silo cutters in shape.
T.W. Baker had barley and oats that went 55 bushels to the acre. Jacob Ripp’s barley 50 bushels and oats 60 bushels to the acre. Joseph Keller, 50 bushels and Frank Schwenn, oats 55 bushels to the acre.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 13, 1934
The seventh and eighth grade history class is now studying the lives and work of the Spanish explorers.
The first and second grade language class is now studying the days of the week.
Movie slides of “South America” and “The Old Woman and Her Pig” were shown for opening exercises Thursday morning.
The new arithmetic workbooks for the upper grades have arrived.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
September 14, 1939
Hillbilly Wedding will play at the high school auditorium. The curtain is all set to rise on the most hilarious program ever staged locally. New specialty acts have been added daily since rehearsals began a week ago. The name of the bride in the cast is still kept a state secret, but it is definitely stated that “she” stands 6 feet high in her bare feet. In addition to the bride and groom and all of their hillbilly and barn dance neighbors, there will be the dignified bridal party. There will be flower girls and bridesmaids, a train bearer and all the “fixin’s.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 11, 1969
The Waunakee School Board has scheduled three general informational meetings to explain the proposal to build a new high school building with indoor swimming pool at a cost of $2.1 million. School officials point to the space needs caused by increased enrollment as justification for the building proposal. Public school enrollment in 1960 was 352. In 1969 the number of students has reached 1,278.
Lots in the sixth addition to Pleasant View Heights (Verleen Street) are offered for sale at $40 per front foot.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 13, 1979
Large commercial trucks, buses, motor homes and semi-tractors would no longer be allowed to park overnight on village streets under a village ordinance proposed by Police Chief Richard Hartwig.
Michael Thomas Schwab, age 21, of Cross Plains passed away at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Al Schwab, on Saturday, Sept. 8.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 14, 1989
The Waunakee school board has authorized the administration to seek bids for a $2.3 million short-term loan to cover operating expenses. Such short-term borrowing has become an annual habit as school board members have tried to keep taxes down.
The annual tradition of Homecoming will go ahead without a parade this year. High school soccer, swimming and volleyball teams all are competing out of town on the Thursday evening scheduled for the parade, cutting down on the number of participants. Instead, there will be a pepe rally, a reception for alumni and parents and a dance.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mary Jo Brechtl. A member of the girl Scouts as a youngster, Brechtl now acts as Girl Scout community chair.
As work continues on the high school ventilation system, conditions went from stuffy to stifling last week. Principal Jack Reed reported that because of the high temperatures, he came to work without a tie for the first time in 28 years.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 9, 1999
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church celebrated their 125 anniversary on Sept. 11 and 12 with a dance. Former priests, nuns and teachers who served the parish as well as members of St. John’s were invited.
Mass was celebrated with eight former priest along with Pastor James Gunn and Assistant Pastor Eric Neilson and Bishop William Bullock.
The Waunakee Utilities and its wholesale provider, Wisconsin Public Power, Inc., believe their critical systems used to produce and deliver power and water are ready for Y2K.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 3, 2009
Somewhat murky plans on how a February referendum could look will soon start to become clearer as district officials ironed out plans at a special school board meeting concerning growth Aug. 25.
The Waunakee Plan Commission spent less than 10 minutes approving a site plan for a Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at their meeting Monday night. That’s fast food.
Touted as an economic driver for existing businesses and a magnet for new development, the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink plan is making its way through several Waunakee committees.
Waunakee school district officials are sending letters home to parents urging them to prepare for an increase of H1N1 influenza cases this fall.
Dane County saw many cases of H1N1, formerly referred to as the swine flu, in the spring.
