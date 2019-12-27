In meet number four of the season, the Waunakee boys’ swim team made the trek to Beloit Memorial in a unique meet for them.
A pool measured in meters instead of yards, along with a handful of different events on Saturday, made for a meet unlike any other the Warriors will compete in throughout the season.
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Waunakee racked up a total of 329 points as a team on Saturday, good for fourth place overall out of 10 teams in Beloit. Verona/Mount Horeb took the top spot, posting 616 points.
Paul Busse was the most prolific swimmer of the day for the Warriors, taking second in a pair of events. Busse’s initial second-place swim took place in the 400 medley relay, where he posted a time of 4:32.02.
Busse also took second in the 500 freestyle, where he touched the wall in a final time of 5:04.40.
Waunakee’s Zach Vinson also posted a second-place finish. His was in the 200 butterfly race, where his final time was a 2:01.42.
The Warriors’ final top-three finish came in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Luke Kobza, Nolan Wallace, Vinson and Busse took third in a time of 3:26.44.
Waunakee will now have an extended holiday break from meets before hitting the pool for the first time in 2020. Waunakee’s opening meet of the new year will come at DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, for Waunakee’s second Badger North dual of the season.
