Despite some criticism for allowing a controversial mural to remain at its high school, the Waunakee school board has voted against a resolution condemning the use of Native American mascots.
Resolution 20-10 was introduced at last week’s State Education Convention in Milwaukee.
It proposed that the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, a nonprofit comprised of more than 400 school boards, support legislation requiring districts to retire Native American mascots.
“Such mascots and logos interfere with student learning,” authors of the resolution argued. “The continued use of such mascots and logos teaches or encourages students to stereotype groups of people on the basis of race, religion, ancestry and cultural ethnicity.”
The proposal was rejected by the school-board association on Jan. 22, by a vote of 218-101.
Clerk Julie Waner represented Waunakee’s Board of Education at the annual state convention, casting votes on its behalf. Like the majority of delegates, she voted against Resolution 20-10.
In a recent e-mail to the Waunakee Tribune, Waner explained the reason why.
“Our past practice has been to vote in favor of initiatives that allow more local control,” Waner stated. “Since this resolution allowed no flexibility to consider more community input or options to devise workable solutions, I voted against this resolution.”
Board member Mark Hetzel defended that decision in his own correspondence with the Tribune, echoing his colleague’s concern that the policy encroached on their right to self-governance.
“Julie voted against the resolution not because the Board is necessarily opposed to the vote values behind the resolution,” Hetzel stated, “but because we feel this item should be determined by local communities.”
Wausau school-board president Tricia Zunker helped draft Resolution 20-10 last summer.
A professor with the University of Maryland, and Dean of Faculty at California School of Law, Zunker described the proposal’s defeat as both surprising and unfortunate for Wisconsin students.
“This is a matter of educational policy,” Zunker said, “not local control. And essentially, what this vote means is that the majority of public school districts – including Waunakee – support interscholastic discrimination. That’s what this vote means.”
Zunker has served as an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court since 2013.
As a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation herself, and the Wisconsin Indian Education Association, Zunker said insensitive Native American imagery can have negative effects on students and staff.
“These images desensitize students to Native Americans,” Zunker said. “Native Americans are enduring a lot of problems in society that the general public is looking the other way on, (and) being exposed to these dehumanizing practices can have lifelong implications.”
The image inside the Waunakee High School old gymasium – a large mural depicting a Native American “Warrior,” the school’s moniker – has raised discussion.
Zunker said she was unaware of the painting until late last week.
“That’s really an unfortunate mural,” Zunker said after seeing a picture published in the Purple Sage. “It’s not even that it’s offensive. It’s more hostile. It doesn’t feel welcoming. That’s the sense I get. And Native Americans need to feel welcome in the educational environment they’re in.”
Some village residents on social media have argued that the debate was resolved years ago, when certain members from the Native community expressed their approval of the mural.
Zunker disagreed, saying the matter is far from “resolved.”
“As long as a community supports interscholastic discrimination emanating from public schools,” Zunker said, “it is not a resolved issue…If you’re wondering, ‘Is this image appropriate or inappropriate?’ – if you even have to have that thought – then it’s probably (not).”
The mural was painted in 1975 by two Waunakee students who researched it with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Hetzel said the Waunakee school board has not closed the doors on the discussion, and will continue to reevaluate imagery used by the district.
“We as a board need to have a more in-depth discussion about our current name, logos and branding,” Hetzel stated, “to determine if our current practices reflect our principles and values in the district… I am hopeful we will begin such discussions at our next regular board meeting.”
The next school-board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.