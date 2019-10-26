When the postseason rolls around, there are no guarantees.
Despite having beat their WIAA Regional Final opponent – the Reedsburg Beavers – twice already this season, the Waunakee volleyball team knew they’d have a fight on their hands the third time around. In the end, though Reedsburg did steal their first set of the season from the Warriors, Waunakee emerged with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-7 win.
Waunakee 3,
Reedsburg 1
“It’s hard to play a team three times and get the same result…” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Anne Denkert. “They’re dangerous because they have nothing to lose.”
A 12-1 Warrior run to open the game gave Waunakee exactly the start they needed. Jocelyn Meinholz was particularly effective during the stretch racking up four aces as Waunakee extended their lead to double digits.
“Knocking them out of system doesn’t allow them to get the ball to the middle, which is their best player…” Denkert said of how important Waunakee’s effective serving was. “They have one player in the middle that is used to getting set a lot. When you can’t get her the ball, you’re counting on other people who maybe aren’t as strong at getting kills.”
Reedsburg never got closer than nine points the rest of the set; a Chloe Larsen kill sealed the win in set number one 25-14 to give the Warriors an early lead.
In set number two, Reedsburg took their turn to build an early lead. Though their set-opening run was only three points, it gave them enough momentum to control the set. Waunakee led just twice – at 7-6 and 11-10 – in the second, and suddenly - after taking set number two by a score of 25-22 - Reedsburg was in the hunt for the upset.
“Going into the third, we just picked up our energy and picked up the speed of our game…” said Waunakee’s outside hitter Milla Malik. “We played too slow.”
An early 7-0 run in the third set put the Warriors up 11-4. Unlike in the first set, the Beavers were able to slow Waunakee’s momentum; Reedsburg quickly closed to within four points at 15-11.
What followed was one of the best stretches of the season for the Warriors. After sealing set number three – and taking a 2-1 lead in the process – with a 10-2 run, Waunakee opened up the fourth set with a backbreaking 18-2 start.
“We knew we had it us; we just had to finish…” said Malik. “We’ve really practiced that… Sometimes – in the beginning of the season – we’d lose the first five and it’d be 0-5. Then we’d have to build all the way back up to win the set. I feel like we did a good job coming out strong.”
Afterr the combined 28-4 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth, the Warriors held a big lead and were able to cruise to the finish line, ultimately taking the game-clinching fourth set 25-7.
Malik led the Warriors with 15 kills on the night, while Meinholz recorded a total of four assists. Sam Miller was best on the team with 24 assists, and Hayley Krysinski tallied 22 digs. Chloe Larsen posted a game-high five and a half blocks, as well.
With the win, Waunakee (41-7) advances onto the WIAA Sectional Semifinal contest on Thursday, Oct. 31 against fourth-seeded DeForest. Start time at Verona Area High School is scheduled for 5 p.m.
