They may be the defending Badger North champs, but the Waunakee boys’ soccer team still has a lot to prove.
“Everyone’s going to be targeting us, but I think there’s more of a weight on [Sauk Prairie and Mount Horeb] than us,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dave Kettner, who is entering his second year leading the program. “At the end of the day, do I think we should be in the running for the title? Absolutely.”
Following last year’s 13-3-4 season where the Warriors claimed Badger North and WIAA Regional championships, this year’s team is aiming for a repeat performance.
It won’t be easy; Waunakee graduated 14 letterwinners from their 2018 team, including nine that were often found in the starting lineup. Fortunately, Waunakee’s program has been designed to sustain such losses.
“Yeah, graduating 14 seniors is a big number, but the fortunate thing is our junior and sophomore class from last year was so strong,” said Kettner. “We should be in a position which is just as strong as we were last year.”
Leading the way for Waunakee will be a trio of all-conference honorees returning from last year: seniors Jacob Mouille and Sam Acker and sophomore Cole Kettner.
“Sam Acker and Jacob Mouille have stepped up big,” added Kettner. “They’re going into their senior season and from a maturity standpoint, they’re certainly going to be in a position where they can be leaders on the team.”
Other names Waunakee fans will likely hear often in 2019 include junior Nathan Dresen, seniors Charlie Fisher, Mason Miller and Trent Jarvi, along with sophomore Noah Jakel.
“Noah Jakel is going to surprise a lot of people,” said Kettner. “I expect people to get accustomed to hearing his name.”
Kettner expects his players – who have grown more and more proficient in his offensive system over the past year – to pile up the goals in 2019. It’s an exciting style of play Kettner hopes will attract fans to the Waunakee Soccer Stadium
“It’s going to make for a different style of soccer that people have not seen at the high school level,” said Kettner. “I would expect we’ll be quite prolific at scoring goals… I would be very disappointed if we weren’t scoring three-plus goals per game and wouldn’t be surprised if there are some games we go well beyond that.”
Another big question mark heading into 2019 is in goal. Junior Will Meganck and sophomore Joey Fuhremann will battle for the starting job as the season progresses. Defensively, juniors Cole Helt and Adam Acker will step in alongside returning starter senior Kendal Ohlrogge to make life easier for whoever ends up in goal.
One major change from last year for Waunakee is their postseason assignment; in 2019, Waunakee will move up to Division 1 for the playoffs. Should this talented group of Warriors grow as the season progresses, there’s a good chance they’ll be in the mix to make a run toward state as November approaches.
Fans eager to see the Warriors in action won’t have to wait long; Waunakee kicks off their season on Friday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. in a two-day home quad with Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Henry Sibley of Minnesota.
