The Waunakee boys’ basketball team knows how to bounce back; that’s for certain.
One week after a tough loss against Mount Horeb, the Warriors traveled to Reedsburg on Thursday for a battle atop the Badger North standings. Waunakee bested the Beavers by 14 points before heading to Middleton, earning their second victory in as many days.
Waunakee 60,
Reedsburg 45
Though the Warriors held the lead for much of the first half against Reedsburg – who entered the game ranked fifth in the state in Division 2 – a late run by the Beavers allowed them to take a four-point lead with just under five minutes to go until intermission. Reedsburg ultimately took a three-point, 30-27 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Warriors came out aggressively in the second half, holding Reedsburg’s offense down for much of the second half. Midway through the second, Waunakee’s lead stood at 42-37, but the Beavers closed quickly. A 4-0 run shaved the Warrior lead to just one point.
From there on out, it was all Waunakee. The Warriors closed the game on an 18-4 run to maintain their spot atop the Badger North with the 60-45 win.
Jaxson Zibell led all scorers in the game with 16 points, followed by Caden Nelson and Jake May with 11 each. Casey Fischer added eight points, while Andrew Keller and Jack Dotzler rounded out the scoring with seven points apiece.
The Warriors then traveled to Middleton on Friday for a matchup against the Cardinals
Waunakee 57,
Middleton 52
Against Reedsburg, it was a late second-half run that made the difference in favor of the Warriors. One day later against the Cardinals, it was a late first-half run.
Midway through the first half, Middleton held a 15-11 lead over Waunakee. The Warriors closed the half on a 20-4 run, however, taking control of the game heading into the second half.
An early burst by the Cardinals to open the second half ensured Waunakee didn’t coast away with a big win, but the Warriors were able to maintain a small lead throughout the remainder of the contest to record their 11th win of the season.
Nelson led all scorers with 21 points, followed by nine from Keller and seven by Fischer. Dotzler tacked on six points, and Zibell chipped in five. Caden Hough and Aidan Driscoll each tallied three points, while May scored two. Drew Regnier rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with one point.
Having won five of their last six games, Waunakee’s record stood at 11-2 (6-1 Badger North) heading into Tuesday’s contest against Madison La Follette: the state’s second-ranked team in the Division 1. The results of Tuesday’s contest were unavailable for this week’s edition.
Waunakee’s next game will come on Saturday in the Badger Challenge, where the Warriors will square off against the Badger South’s top team in the Monroe Cheesemakers. Tip time at Edgewood High School is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.