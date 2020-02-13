The Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team has a little bit of work to do.
Competing against Milton, Waunakee-DeForest suffered their first loss in a conference dual this season. With the postseason right around the corner, the gymnasts will have two meets upcoming this week to make their final tweaks before the Badger Conference Meet.
Mount Horeb 142.2,
Waunakee-DeForest 130.525
A talented Vikings’ squad – ranked first in the state in Division 2 – quickly demonstrated why their lofty status was well-earned. Mount Horeb took first and second in all four events en route to posting a big team score.
The highest placement of the day for Waunakee-DeForest came on the uneven bars, where Caylee Powers’ score of 8.4 took third place.
The team’s highest-scoring event took place on the floor exercise; the gymnasts combined to score a total of 34.025 points. Savannah Treinen led the way with an 8.625, followed by Kirsten Beery and Lexi Burgard with an 8.5 and Sydney Thompson’s 8.4
On the vault, Thompson and Ashley Domask tied for the best Waunakee-DeForest score, each posting an 8.4. Powers and Burgard were close behind with an 8.35, followed by Kenzie Roepke’s 8.15
Beery was the final Waunakee-DeForest gymnast to post a high team score with her 8.3 on the balance beam.
Waunakee’s two gymnasts competing in the all around competition were Burgard and Domask; Burgard posted a high total of 32.15, while Domask tallied 30.875 points.
With two competitions remaining before conference, Waunakee-DeForest will look to peak at the right time in the upcoming weeks. The team will head to Madison Turners on Friday night to take on Monona Grove – with a start time scheduled for 6:30 p.m. – before traveling to Platteville on Saturday morning for an invitational meet. Start time at Platteville High School is scheduled for 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.