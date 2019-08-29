Serve Wisconsin announced that AmeriCorps programs in Dane County have received more than $1 million in funding from the federal government today.
AmeriCorps director Chester Spellman said the money will support a good cause.
“We are so pleased to be supporting more AmeriCorps members in Wisconsin,” Spellman said. “AmeriCorps members are improving the lives of millions of citizens, including in Dane County, and are an indispensable resource for nonprofits, communities, and the individuals they serve.”
The funding has been granted by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), a federal agency which is responsible for national-service programs such as AmeriCorps.
The money going to Dane County programs was part of $7.1 million distributed among the state.
Serve Wisconsin’s executive director Jeanne Duffy said that funding will be used to place more volunteers where they are needed most.
“These funds will put more than 900 AmeriCorps members on the ground to tackle some of the toughest problems in Wisconsin,” Duffy said, “including the opioid epidemic, the academic achievement gap, housing shortages for low-income families, and healthcare access.”
Four AmeriCorps programs in Dane County would receive a portion of the funding.
They have included the Dane County Department of Human Services – Partners for After School Success (PASS), Gio’s Garden, the United Way of Dane County – Achievement Connections and the United Way of Dane County – Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.