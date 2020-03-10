The Waunakee girls’ basketball team knew they’d be in for a fight.
The Warriors squared off against the second-seeded – and, entering the playoffs, the second-ranked team in the state – Spartans of Madison Memorial on Thursday in their WIAA Sectional Semifinal contest.
Madison Memorial 70,
Waunakee 58
“It’s not a fluke that they’re 23-1; they truly are one of the best teams in the state,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Marcus Richter said of the Spartans. “For our girls to battle all night long with one of the best teams in the state, it makes me so proud as a coach.”
While Memorial’s early press bothered the Warriors early on – leading to a quick 10-5 lead for the Spartans – Waunakee eventually settled in and got comfortable.
The Warriors got a boost with the return of junior guard Kailee Meeker, who checked in three minutes after the opening tip for the first time since December 28.
The Warriors finally took their first lead of the night on an Elena Maier bucket to make it 15-14, with the teams trading baskets for the next few minutes. The game remained tight for the remainder of the half, with neither side gaining an advantage of more than five points; Memorial went into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.
As the second half opened, Maier caught fire. She scored seven unanswered points for the Warriors to put her team up 38-35.
“Elena’s a special player…” said Richter. “We’ve always known that she had that second gear; it was great to see her turn it on at the right time of year.”
Both defenses relied on their specialties to force turnovers and stall the other side’s momentum throughout the night. For the Spartans, that meant a pestering defense designed to force steals; for the Warriors, smart charges were drawn at key points to stay within striking distance.
After an Ashley Sawicki basket with eight minutes to go made it 49-46 in favor of the Spartans, Waunakee’s offense hit a brief scoring drought. Though it lasted only three minutes, it was enough time for Memorial to go on an 8-0 run, taking a 57-46 lead in the process.
Maier again took Waunakee’s offense into her own hands, scoring seven more points in a row to keep the Warriors within striking distance. With an eight-point lead entering the final two minutes, however, the Spartans were able to put the game on ice by going 9 of 14 from the free-throw line, sealing the 70-58 win.
“That’s the hard part about basketball,” Richter added. “You can fight and claw; ultimately, if they have the lead at the end – with the athletes they have – our only real option was to go to the foul game, and they stepped up and made free throws.”
Maier led all scorers on the night with a career-high 31 points, followed by seven from Meeker and Brooke Ehle. Melanie Watson added six points, while Anne Dotzler and Sawicki rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.
Waunakee’s final record on the season stands at 19-6.
“The senior group that we had, they’re a great group of leaders,” said Richter of Watson, Ehle, Dotzler and Caitlyn Lynch. “They truly are the leaders that bring the whole group together. This group was a ton of fun to show up and practice with every single day. I told the girls in the locker room I’m not upset we lost; that’s basketball and that’s life… The hardest part is that I don’t get to show up tomorrow and work with them. That’s the hardest part because they’re such a fun group, a hardworking group to be around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.