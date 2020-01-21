Los Soñadores (“The Dreamers”) became an official club at Waunakee High School this year, thanks to the courage of more than a dozen Latinx students.
The group requested formal recognition amid a nationwide crackdown on immigration.
During a recent interview with the Waunakee Tribune, members shared what it was like to have an organization for those affected by the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program.
“It’s just a surreal experience,” sophomore Willy Arce said, “walking into the room and seeing the people in here. It reminds me of how we’re all going through the same thing. And it’s the first time I’ve felt like somebody actually knows what I’m going through.”
Junior Johny Garcia agreed, expressing gratitude for the guidance that the club has provided.
“A while ago,” Garcia said, “immigration came to Waunakee. And this group helped all the students in educating them on procedures of what to do and stuff. So all our families benefit from this group, because we come home with that information.”
Although the club was only sanctioned by the district in October, Garcia said that many members – including himself – have been part of the group for several years now.
Some even learned about the organization from older siblings at the school.
“My brother was actually in this before I was,” Garcia said. “When they were in the first stages, going on field trips, I remembered they visited my family’s store. And I actually faked being sick, because I really wanted to be involved in it. I wanted to be there with them.”
After years of informal gatherings, group members decided to file for official status last semester with the help of Spanish teacher and eventual club advisor Vanessa Hlavacka.
The language instructor submitted a co-curricular request to the school board on their behalf.
“We just decided that we were ready to put ourselves out there a little bit more,” Hlavacka said. “So we went ahead and filed the official paperwork to become a club, even though we already considered ourselves a club. So it’s more of technicality.”
Hlavacka said the organization dates back to 2014, the year President Barrack Obama announced his intention to expand the DACA program to cover additional undocumented immigrants.
“We had some students that were interested in exploring post-secondary options,” Hlavacka said, “like what kind of opportunities they had being undocumented. And then it just grew organically from there.”
School social worker Christy Sheppleman said college continues to be the major focus.
“The main thing is talking about post-secondary education,” Sheppleman said. “That was sort of the beginning. A couple students had questions. And then we realized there was a need for a community to come together.”
For students like Victoria McKellar, whose family is Cuban and Puerto Rican, the organization has provided sense of hope that things may one day change for those in her demographic.
“We’re a typically underrepresented group,” McKellar said, “especially in this area. We’ve been taken advantage of throughout history, and we’re still suffering from those disadvantages today. So we need a voice, and more representation.”
The club’s advisor said the group meets Thursday mornings, during student-teacher contact time.
