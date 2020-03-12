NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 12, 1925
Thousands of persons were astonished Monday morning about nine o’clock when it suddenly became as dark as midnight. A cyclone passed over Waunakee.
Roger Kenney has the highest scholastic standing at the high school this six-week period with 91.7.
Henry Nelson of the Town of Vienna celebrated his 91st birthday anniversary on March 3.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. is paying 55 cents per pound for sour cream.
The American Tobacco Company received two carloads of tobacco at Waunakee on Tuesday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 14, 1935
Mr. and Mrs. Al Ackerman of Ashton have moved to a farm near Arlington.
The Waunakee Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire at the William Nellen farm on Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Williamson have moved to a farm which was recently purchased by Ray Cooper.
The high school basketball team defeated Black Earth by a score of 32-27 in an elimination game at Middleton on Tuesday.
Miss Margaret Welsh is teaching at the Waunakee Grade School. She is taking the place of Miss Bernice Rohr, who is on the sick list.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
March 14, 1940
The Koltes Lumber Co. store was ransacked by thieves over the weekend. The loot obtained was $2 in pennies and $15 in bills.
The Waunakee Merchants basketball team took second place in the tournament held here. They were defeated by Marshall 20-26.
Cross and Hogan were named on the All-Tournament team at the basketball tournament played here.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 15, 1945
Forty Hours Devotion services were held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
T/4 Albert G. Corcoran, son of Mr. and Mrs. Corcoran, has completed three years of overseas duty in the U.S. Army.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 16, 1950
The new high school band uniforms arrived Thursday, March 9. The West Point style uniforms are a perfect fit.
The Civic Club basketball team lost to Mazomanie in the second playoff game Thursday by a score of 54-60.
The Waunakee Grade School is entered in a tournament to be played at Prairie du Sac March 22, 23 and 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Pulvermacher announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 13.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 10, 1960
Mrs. Lena Hein, 71, well-known Waunakee resident, died at a Sun Prairie nursing home Thursday morning following a long illness.
Mrs. Clara Corcoran, 77, well-known resident of the Town of Westport, died at a Madison hospital Saturday following a brief illness.
Miss Patricia C. Ziegler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albin J. Ziegler, Waunakee, and Lawrence C. Spahn, son of the senior Mr. and Mrs. Spahn of DeForest, were married in St. John’s Catholic Church last Tuesday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 12, 1970
Waunakee school district residents in referendum balloting approved plans to build a new $1,960,000 senior high school. At the same time, a proposal to include a swimming pool was defeated. Vote totals were: School – 720 yes; 628 no; swimming pool – 658 yes and 702 no.
Peter Karls, 83, farmer in the Dane area until his retirement 13 years ago, died Monday, March 9. He was born in Berry Township and lived most of his life in the Dane area.
Ray Knoespel completed his third year as director of the Midget Basketball Program in Waunakee.
Ripp’s Citgo, Waunakee, is offering a giant cookbook, the American Collection Cookbook, a $7.95 value. Each week you get a 22-page section with a $3 purchase.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 13, 1980
Pat Bendrick, Waunakee basketball guard, has been named to the Capitol Conference All-Conference team for the second year in a row.
On March 9, a surprise birthday party was held at the Hofbrau Haus for Margaret (Becker) Miller of Dane.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Larson, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on March 7 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 15, 1990
The Waunakee school district is trying to decide on the kindergarten schedule for next year. The question is whether students should attend full days on alternate days or half days every day.
Brett Markus, a second-grader at St. John’s School, received a letter from Quebec, Canada, indicating that a family had found a Valentine’s Day balloon he had released from St. John’s School.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 9, 2000
The Dane County Sheriff announced that detectives investigating the two-year-old murder of Alfred Kunz may have found a motive. The priest at St. Michael’s Church was involved in what Sheriff Gary Hamblin called “intimate relationships” with several women over the past 20 years.
Charter Communications is beginning to offer high speed Internet services to its customers.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 11, 2010
Analysis from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance shows the proposed Bishops Bay development in the Town of Westport would lower taxes while increasing district revenue, Dale Knapp, research director for the WTA told the school board Monday.
As new residents move to Waunakee and technology invites new types of crime, Waunakee Police are investigating cases previously unheard of in this area.
As Waunakee area businesses have shut their doors during this recession, some nonprofits are also watching their budget numbers decline.
Online readers who want breaking news updates e-mailed to them can now sign up for the Tribune’s electronic newsletter.
A fund-raising campaign to build an ice rink has come a long way, but the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink (WDIR) board members have yet to reach their goal. Though the Village of Waunakee’s plan commission recently approved a site plan for the expo center and rink, WDIR members worry that if they can’t fill a $700,000 to $800,000 gap, they may have to delay the project.
