The Badger North is wide open.
After a year where there were three ties, the Waunakee boys’ swim team knew they would be in contention. On Tuesday at the Badger North Relays, the parity within the conference was confirmed; only 18 points separated the top four teams in the unique meet format.
Badger North Relays
In a meet where every race was a relay, the Warriors scored a total of 82 points as a team, putting them in fourth place. Baraboo and Sauk tied for the top spot, just 18 points ahead of Waunakee with 100.
“As far as a gauge for the other teams, that’s a tough one; I think that the majority of our teams in the Badger North seem to be pretty comparable…” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “My impression is that everybody’s pretty close.”
Waunakee took first in four races on the day. The 400 medley relay team of Luke Kobza, Nolan Wallace, Zach Vinson and Paul Busse won in a time of 3:49.40 to open the meet.
The quartet of Kobza, Wallace, Vinson and Busse combined to win twice more in the meet; the team won both the 200 medley relay in 1:47.33 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.13.
Waunakee’s final win of the day was in the 300 backstroke relay; the team of Kobza, Ollie McCook and Vinson touched the wall first with a time of 2:54.83.
Six more races saw the Warriors finish in the top five. Three finished in fourth: the 100 freestyle relay team of John King, Elliot Wilcox, Tyler Schey and Sam Calkins (49.19), the 300 butterfly relay team of Hudson Tomblin, Sean Shrader and Busse (2:07.53) and the 300 breaststroke relay team of Baylor Smith, Jack Kashuk and McCook (3:57.13).
The final three fifth-place finishes were by Shrader, Kashuk, King and Wilcox in the 200 medley relay (2:07.53), Kashuk, Talon Ware, Smith and Shrader in the freshman/sophomore 200 freestyle relay (1:54.27) and Tomblin, King, Schey and Calkins in the junior/senior 200 freestyle relay (1:43.38).
“It’s just such a weird format… For us, I tried to shake it up as much as possible…” said Frank. “It’s a fun meet. A lot of the guys swim different things than what they’d normally be swimming.”
Waunakee next competes on Saturday, when they head to Beloit Memorial for an invitational. Start time at the Beloit Memorial High School Natatorium is scheduled for 10 a.m.
