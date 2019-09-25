With their conference meet upcoming, the Waunakee girls’ golf team had a light week of competition last week, participating in just one event.
Their one event – on Wednesday against Baraboo – was a big one; with a win, the Warriors took an unblemished conference record into this week’s Badger Conference Meet.
Waunakee 181,
Baraboo 194
As has been typical for this season, the Warriors were able to rely on their depth to pull out a victory over the Thunderbirds at Baraboo Country Club.
Though Baraboo’s Carly Moon posted the lowest score of the day with a nine-hole score of 41, Waunakee got solid production from all five spots on their varsity roster to beat the Thunderbirds by 13 strokes. The Warriors moved up to sixth place in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings after Wednesday’s performance.
“We were able to rely on our depth and the fact that we had everyone within just a few shots of one another,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller. “However, the girls would also agree that we left a few strokes out on the course as the sloping greens were definitely a good test of the team’s short game skills.”
Only three strokes separated Waunakee’s top varsity finisher from their fifth golfer. Sydney Grimm led the way with a 44, followed by Carsen Genda with a 45, while Aly Kinzel and Brooke Ehle each scored a 46. Gabby Ziegler rounded out the results for the Warriors, posting a 47.
Boasting an unbeaten Badger North record this year, along with being the defending conference champions, made Waunakee the favorite heading into Wednesday’s Badger Conference Meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
“We want to do well at Lake Wisconsin. It holds a number of challenges for any golfer and will be a very good test for our team’s skills,” Miller added. “If we handle ourselves from tee to green, and especially around the greens as well as maintain a positive mindset throughout the round, we should play up to our expectations.”
The results of Wednesday’s meet were not available for this week’s edition.
The Warriors now have their focus set on the postseason. They’ll return to Baraboo Country Club on Oct. 2 for a WIAA Regional contest, with hopes to make a second straight trip to University Ridge Golf Course at state.
